Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chinese Competition Forces Closing of Indonesian Fiber Plant

by JEAN FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY
August 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Asahi Kasei will cease operations at its Indonesian subsidiary that manufactures acrylic yarn and nylon filament, laying off nearly 1,200 employees. The entire business will be liquidated in December.

Asahi says that the subsidiary, known as Indaci, has been struggling since Indonesia’s 1997 currency crisis and that there are no prospects of improvement. For the past few years, Asahi has been cutting costs by retiring workers and investing in equipment such as a coal-fired boiler to reduce the cost of steam generation. But this has not been enough to keep pace with the deterioration of business conditions in Indonesia.

Indonesian clothing manufacturers that are the customers of Asahi’s products are increasingly uncompetitive compared with China. The pressure will worsen next year when the U.S. and Europe abandon the quota system for clothing imports that has virtually guaranteed Indonesia a market in wealthy countries.

Indaci has been operating plants in Jatiluhur, about 70 miles southeast of Jakarta, since 1974. An Asahi spokesman says the subsidiary’s equipment was last upgraded in the 1990s when Indaci raised its nylon production capacity. Indaci can produce up to 7,800 metric tons per year of acrylic and 6,600 metric tons of nylon fiber, both targeting the high end of the market.

Asahi Kasei has been striving to boost its profits since reporting a net loss of $575 million in 2002. The company underwent a dramatic internal reorganization last year. The Japanese firm produces neither nylon nor acrylic in China.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Indorama will scale back in Europe
Sumitomo will exit the caprolactam business
Teijin takes loss on clothing recycling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE