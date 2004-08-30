Fish in More U.S. Waters Contaminated

State-issued fish consumption warnings increased 10% last year, EPA said in an annual report released on Aug. 24. In all, about 35% of U.S. lake acres and 24% of river miles have fish consumption warnings because of contamination from mercury, dioxin, DDT, polychlorinated biphenyls, chlordane, and other pollutants. Consumption advisories have been issued by every state except Wyoming and Alaska. The lion's share are for mercury. Some 45 states issued mercury advisories last year, and 21 states have statewide warnings for all water bodies due to mercury contamination. EPA notes, however, that man-made mercury emissions to the environment have begun declining for all sources except coal-fired power plants, for which EPA only recently proposed regulations (C&EN, July 12, page 19). A U.S. Geological Survey study shows mercury emissions have increased nearly fivefold in the past 100 years, and 70% has come from human activity. The study also documents a decline in mercury deposition beginning in the 1980s
