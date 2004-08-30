Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Intelligence Overhaul

Proposal would dismantle CIA, move some key Pentagon intelligence agencies

by LOIS EMBER
August 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

REFORMS

Sen. Pat Roberts' (R-Kan.) proposal for remodeling the nation's intelligence community isn't the first, but it is the most sweeping, surpassing even the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission. Unlike other plans, it moves beyond defining the power of a so-called National Intelligence Director (NID).

In a surprise announcement on a recent talk show, Roberts unfurled a plan that realigns key elements of the intelligence community into a new entity called the National Intelligence Service. His plan, which he calls "real reform," would dismantle the Central Intelligence Agency and loosen the Pentagon's grip on the nation's $40 billion intelligence budget.

If the proposal should become law, it leaves unclear the fate of Rep. Porter J. Goss (R-Fla.), whom President George W. Bush nominated for CIA director.

Roberts, who chairs the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, crafted the proposal without notifying the White House and with no input from committee Democrats. Response to it has been tepid at best, damning at worst.

President Bush has been noncommittal, saying he would study all the options. Sen. John F. Kerry's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign has indicated tentative support. Congressional Democrats cite the absence of bipartisanship, and intelligence officials criticize the plan as a step back from greater interagency cooperation. Nevertheless, it is likely to frame the upcoming congressional debate on intelligence reform.

The plan's boldest aspect would convert the CIA's three main directorates--operations, intelligence, and science and technology--into three separate agencies, all under the NID's control. Three of the Pentagon's largest intelligence agencies--the National Security Agency, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Human Intelligence Directorate--would also be placed under the NID.

Additionally, the plan would give the NID budget and personnel authority over the intelligence units of the Departments of Treasury, Energy, Homeland Security, and State, as well as the remaining analytical elements of the DIA. On a day-to-day basis, however, these units would continue to report to their respective home agencies.

The FBI's counterintelligence and counterterrorism units would continue to operate within the FBI for administrative purposes and would remain subject to Attorney General guidelines, but their budgetary and personnel authority would come from the NID.

In congressional testimony on intelligence reform, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld warned, "If we move unwisely and get it wrong, the penalty would be great." Perhaps heeding this advice, Roberts plan sets up a separate assistant NID for military support and a four-star general for military intelligence who would run the Pentagon's tactical intelligence units and report to the defense secretary but liaise with the NID.

Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV (D-W.Va.)--who is vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee but was not privy to proposal deliberations--is concerned "that disbanding and scattering the CIA at such a crucial time would be a severe mistake."

Former CIA director George J. Tenet echoes Rockefeller's fear in a written statement that blasts the Roberts plan as an "ill-conceived" scheme for gutting the CIA. "This proposal reflects a dangerous misunderstanding of the business of intelligence," one that "would damage U.S. national security rather than improve it," Tenet says.

Rockefeller also observes that Roberts' proposal "departs significantly from the 9/11 Commission's blueprint for reform." The commission's recommendations set up an NID to oversee all intelligence agencies but did not call for dismantling the CIA or removing some intelligence agencies from Pentagon control. Commission Deputy Chairman Lee H. Hamilton says: "We're looking at these differences. We are going to have to work through them."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Politics At Play In Nuclear Waste Review
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Preventing Bioterrorism
U.S. Unprepared For Bioterrorism Attack

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE