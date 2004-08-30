Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Origin of Gold's Catalytic Activity

Two atomic layers are key to the catalytic activity of nanoscale gold

by Mitch Jacoby
August 30, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

CATALYTIC POWERHOUSE
[+]Enlarge
Chemists prepared monolayer (bottom structure) and bilayer films of gold atoms (yellow and red) on titania (purple = Ti; oxygen not shown). They found that a specific two-layer gold structure (top) catalyzes CO oxidation with exceptional activity.
Chemists prepared monolayer (bottom structure) and bilayer films of gold atoms (yellow and red) on titania (purple = Ti; oxygen not shown). They found that a specific two-layer gold structure (top) catalyzes CO oxidation with exceptional activity.

FROM THE ACS MEETING

In the bulk, gold is essentially inert. But in nanostructured form, the noble metal can be a surprisingly good catalyst. Researchers may have just uncovered the secret of the element's high catalytic activity.

In a talk at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, chemistry professor D. Wayne Goodman of Texas A&M University described experiments that identify a gold structure that is two atomic layers thick as the form of the metal responsible for gold's ability to catalyze the oxidation of carbon monoxide to an unprecedented degree. The study addresses questions regarding catalytic reaction mechanisms and eventually may lead to more active commercial catalysts.

Scientists have been interested in gold's potential for catalyzing CO and propylene oxidation and other reactions since the unexpected discovery by Japanese researchers several years ago that nanometer-sized gold clusters supported on metal oxides such as TiO2 exhibit high catalytic activity for certain reactions.

Several research teams have tried to uncover the origin of the nanostructured metal's unique reactivity. The results have prompted debate in the catalysis community, with researchers questioning the role of particle thickness and shape, metal oxidation state, and interactions with the oxide support material. Now, some of those questions have been answered.

Using vapor deposition methods, Goodman and postdoc Ming-Shu Chen prepared model catalysts and used them to study CO oxidation, a reaction relevant to fuel-cell processes and similar to propylene oxidation. The catalysts, which feature structures that were challenging to prepare and verify experimentally, consist of atomically ordered monolayer and bilayer films of gold that cover a TiO2 support. The precise arrangement of gold atoms in the model systems eliminates particle shape and direct interactions with TiO2 as factors in the catalytic reaction mechanism.

Goodman reported that the bilayer gold catalyst is more than 10 times more active for CO oxidation than the monolayer form and that reactivity decreases when gold coverage exceeds two atomic layers. In addition, the reaction proceeds roughly 50 times faster on the bilayer catalyst than it does on Au/TiO2 catalysts prepared via conventional synthesis methods [Science, published online Aug. 26, http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.1102420].

"These results say that titania is activating gold through an electronic effect--by making gold slightly electron rich--rather than by titania interacting with [CO and oxygen] directly at the gold-titanium interface," Goodman asserted. The two-layer structure readily lends itself to examination by computational methods, he added. "The theoreticians have already begun calculating."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methanol synthesis hinges on catalyst structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking catalysis to the atomic limit
Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE