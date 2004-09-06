Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA May Revise Water Pollution Limits for Some Chemical Plants

September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA may tighten wastewater standards for chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride manufacturing plants, the agency announced in late August. This would entail updating these facilities' effluent limitation guidelines, which apply when pollution limits are set in the water discharge permits for a particular plant. EPA this year reviewed the effluent guidelines for manufacturers of organic chemicals, plastics, and synthetic fibers, including chemical formulators and packagers, as well as petroleum refiners (C&EN, Jan. 12, page 32). The agency said it selected only the standards for chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride facilities for possible revision because these plants discharge significant quantities of dioxins. EPA said that these facilities collectively have reduced their releases of dioxins into wastewater in recent years, but that there are still some plants where discharges of these toxic substances are increasing. Trade groups argued that EPA has not demonstrated that effluent guidelines for any segment of the chemical industry need tightening because of health or environmental risks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA is poised to impose cleanup liability for 2 PFAS
Changes Made To Toxic Air Pollutants Rule
EPA Limits Emissions From PVC Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE