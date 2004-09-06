Advertisement

September 6, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 36

Suzuki-coupling chemistry takes hold in commercial practice, from small-scale synthesis of screening compounds to industrial production of active ingredients

Credit:

Volume 82 | Issue 36
Synthesis

Fine Chemicals

Suzuki-coupling chemistry takes hold in commercial practice, from small-scale synthesis of screening compounds to industrial production of active ingredients

Fully Enclosed Molecular Rotors

Iron phosphine molecular gyroscopes synthesized by ring-closing metathesis

Going beyond Feather Dusters

Chicken feathers are being transformed into films, composites, plastics, and roofing material

  • Synthesis

    A Renaissance in Organocatalysis

    Long eclipsed by metals, small-molecule organic catalysts are back and here to stay

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Silence Could Be Golden

    Gene silencing with RNAi might offer novel therapeutics and help with nondruggable targets

  • Environment

    Small Mistakes': Big Pollution

    "Upset" industrial emissions are a large but avoidable source of air toxics, group says

Science Concentrates

image name
Careers

Reaching Tomorrow's Chemists

Focus groups with 10- to 14-year-olds shed light on their attitudes about chemists and chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Maggots are creeping back, Car whistles help animals, Fahrenheit zero...

 

