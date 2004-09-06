Fine Chemicals
Suzuki-coupling chemistry takes hold in commercial practice, from small-scale synthesis of screening compounds to industrial production of active ingredients
September 6, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 36

Iron phosphine molecular gyroscopes synthesized by ring-closing metathesis
Chicken feathers are being transformed into films, composites, plastics, and roofing material
Long eclipsed by metals, small-molecule organic catalysts are back and here to stay
Gene silencing with RNAi might offer novel therapeutics and help with nondruggable targets
"Upset" industrial emissions are a large but avoidable source of air toxics, group says
Focus groups with 10- to 14-year-olds shed light on their attitudes about chemists and chemistry