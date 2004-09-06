Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fully Enclosed Molecular Rotors

Iron phosphine molecular gyroscopes synthesized by ring-closing metathesis

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

MOLECULAR DESIGNERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN GLADYSZ
Shima (left) and Gladysz used alkene metathesis to construct molecular gyroscopes.
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN GLADYSZ
Shima (left) and Gladysz used alkene metathesis to construct molecular gyroscopes.

ORGANOMETALLIC CHEMISTRY

Single-molecule rotors, propellers, turnstiles, and related molecular assemblies that could one day function as tiny machines in nanoscale devices have been popping up in the chemical literature for several years. The most recent examples, devised by a research team in Germany, are the first fully enclosed rotor systems that resemble a gyroscope. They consist of an iron tricarbonyl core surrounded by a framework of three methylene chains whose length can be varied.

Postdoc Takanori Shima, crystallographer Frank Hampel, and chemistry professor John A. Gladysz of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg synthesized the molecular gyroscopes from iron tricarbonyl complexes that include one trialkenylphosphine ligand on either side of the iron center [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Aug. 27, http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/anie200460534].

The primary feature of the synthesis is a series of ring-closing metatheses that connect the loose ends of the phosphine alkene chains from opposite sides of the iron center. The researchers used Grubbs catalyst, a ruthenium complex known for efficient ring closing of dienes, to carry out the reactions. The double bonds that remain at the center of the newly formed methylene chains are hydrogenated in a final step.

The result is an architecturally unique molecule where the Fe(CO)3 core functions as the rotating disk and center of the axis for the gyroscope, and the methylene chains connecting the axial phosphorus atoms serve as the gyroscope's spokes.

The work "is a nice illustration of the power of synthesis in the preparation of molecules that can emulate the structure and function of macroscopic objects," notes Miguel A. Garcia-Garibay, a chemistry professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Garcia-Garibay's group was the first to suggest that molecular gyroscopes would be ideal systems to use in solid-state devices. The UCLA researchers have prepared compounds in which aryl groups attached to triple bonds can spin under the influence of electric, magnetic, or optical fields (C&EN, July 8, 2002, page 32). More recently, they have improved their design and are now studying the dynamics of crystalline arrays of their gyroscopes, Garcia-Garibay says.

TYING LOOSE ENDS
[+]Enlarge
Terminal alkene groups of phosphine ligands are connected by ring-closing reactions, forming the outer framework of novel molecular gyroscopes.
Terminal alkene groups of phosphine ligands are connected by ring-closing reactions, forming the outer framework of novel molecular gyroscopes.

However, those gyroscopelike molecules don't have a closed topology like the compounds prepared by Gladysz and coworkers. "They have come a step closer to the topology of a toy gyroscope," Garcia-Garibay says. "Their synthetic approach is amenable to numerous structural modifications, which will allow them to test variations that may lead to some of the desired machine functions."

The iron carbonyl center of Gladysz's molecules can spin around at different rates, modulated by the length of the gyroscope spokes. To determine the rate of rotation, the Fe(CO)3 core was converted into [Fe(CO)2(NO)]+, which provides a lower molecular symmetry and allowed the researchers to study the gyroscopes' dynamic behavior by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

They observed that the iron core in the gyroscopes spins rapidly at room temperature. The direction of the spin is random, Gladysz says, but it likely could be controlled by applying an electric field, as has been done with surface-bound molecular rotors recently prepared by chemistry professor Josef Michl's group at the University of Colorado (C&EN, March 22, page 34). The frequency of rotation could be controlled by adjusting the size of the substituents on the iron center, Gladysz adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Record-breaking molecular magnet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supramolecular transformer morphs into different shapes﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule magnet breaks performance records

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE