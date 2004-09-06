Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

GOP Spotlights Security, Energy Independence

by LOIS EMBER
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

At their national convention beginning Aug. 30 in New York City, the Republican Party approved a policy platform with science-related planks that are heavy on national security, including the need for energy independence.

The platform salutes President George W. Bush's efforts to thwart terrorism and halt the spread of weapons of mass destruction. It also supports his call for a national intelligence director and a national counterterrorism center, both components of intelligence reform.

On the home front, the platform endorses the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to set minimum safety requirements at chemical plants and to enforce compliance when voluntary measures fail. And it hails further efforts to defend against bioterrorism.

New technologies to make energy generation and use more efficient, and oil and gas exploration more friendly to the environment, are urged. Regarding exploration, the platform encourages energy development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and natural gas production in new areas of Alaska and the Rocky Mountains.

The platform also urges research and development to support a hydrogen economy that would place the U.S. on the leading edge of energy technology. To aid energy as well as nanotechnology research, the platform suggests making permanent the R&D tax credit.

Additionally, the platform recommends extending the production tax credit for wind and biomass energy, expanding the use of ethanol and biodiesel fuels, and building new nuclear power plants to cut dependence on foreign energy and address global climate change.

The Republicans would tackle the challenge of climate change through market measures and new technologies to improve energy efficiency. They are strongly opposed to the mandatory carbon emissions controls found in the Kyoto protocol.

And finally, in the area of federally funded biomedical research, the platform encourages a stronger emphasis on adult and cord blood stem cell research and strongly opposes lifting limits on embryonic stem cell research.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Unveils Agenda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Romney To Focus On Fossil Fuels
Think Tanks Urge Energy Overhaul

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE