Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nalco Files to Go Public

Owners want to raise $800 million, seek New York Stock Exchange listing

by Marc S. Reisch
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Joyce
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MARC REISCH
Credit: PHOTO BY MARC REISCH

Less than a year after it was bought for $4.2 billion by a consortium of investors from France's Suez, water treatment chemicals maker Nalco has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise as much as $800 million from the sale of stock and debt.

The firm, which is also seeking a New York Stock Exchange listing, says it will use some proceeds to pay a dividend to investors, led by the Blackstone Group, who bought the firm in November 2003. It will use other funds for "general corporate purposes" and to redeem outstanding debt that exceeds $3.6 billion.

The filing does not say how many shares will be offered to the public. But Blackstone and its partners, Apollo Management and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, will continue to hold a controlling interest in Nalco once SEC approves the offering and the firm moves ahead with its plans.

William H. Joyce, who left Hercules last fall to become Nalco's CEO, recently said that Nalco was making progress in paring costs and obtaining price increases from customers.

Discussing the firm's net loss of $106 million on sales of $1.5 billion for the first half of 2004, Joyce reported that "our businesses are gaining momentum. We are obtaining and holding price increases and have more to do in this area. We expect to exceed our commitment to take $75 million in costs out this year from back-office activities while expanding our investment in sales engineers and targeted research programs."

According to the prospectus, Nalco has a 19% share of the $5.3 billion global industrial and institutional water treatment market, a 25% share of the $2.9 billion market to service energy producers, and a 9% share of the $617 million market for services to papermakers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nouryon readies for stock market listing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel will sell chemical division to the Carlyle Group and GIC for $12.5 billion
PQ launches initial public offering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE