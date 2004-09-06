Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New NSF Chemical Bonding Centers Target Broad Issues

September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

To help encourage researchers to tackle "big problems" in chemistry, NSF has launched the Chemical Bonding Centers Program. The program encourages researchers to think outside the box and to take risks beyond their current research. It is funded by the agency's chemistry division and provides awards of $1.5 million over a three-year period to each center, with additional funding available after that time. According to Philip B. Shevlin, an NSF program officer managing the bonding centers, "We wanted to encourage very talented people to attack major problems that would engage the public and have a long-term societal benefit." The first three centers to be funded will synthesize and study Darwinian chemical systems, design multifunctional materials, and develop environmentally friendly chemistry. The centers will be based at Massachusetts General Hospital; the University of California, Santa Barbara; and the University of Washington, respectively. The awards are designed to allow for flexibility and agility in a center's organization structure so that investigators associated with the problem of interest can change in concert with the changing expertise needs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NSF Awards First Traineeships
More Coordination For Interdisciplinary Research Needed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE