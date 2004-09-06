Academe

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Fargo

Glenn P. Dorsam has joined the department of chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology as an assistant professor. His research will focus on the mechanisms mediating epigenetic regulation. Dorsam received a B.A. in biochemistry from Michigan State University, Lansing, and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond. He conducted his postdoctoral research in the department of immunology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Associations

AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Washington, D.C.

Tamara J. Nameroff has been appointed director of the Office of International Activities. She was most recently assistant director for special projects in the Education & International Activities Division. Before joining ACS, she worked for Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman as a Congressional Science & Engineering Fellow and for President Bill Clinton's Council on Sustainable Development. She received a B.A. in chemistry from Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle.

ASSOCIATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH LABORATORIES

Washington, D.C.

James R. Ford has been hired as manager of laboratory systems and standards. He will support project management activities for public-private laboratory integration and other national public health laboratory issues relating to performance standards and best practices. Ford earned a B.S. in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and has five years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Business

COGNIS GROUP

Düsseldorf, Germany

Paul S. Allen, who has spent 25 years with Cognis and its predecessor companies, has been named president of its U.S. subsidiary, Cognis Corp., Cincinnati. He will retain his responsibilities as global leader of the nutrition and health unit, a role he assumed in 2002.

Gregory E. Pflum has started as chief administration officer of Cognis Corp. while maintaining his position as director of supply-chain management, which he has held since 2002. A Cognis employee of 15 years, Pflum earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University and a master's degree in operations management from the University of Cincinnati.

CROMPTON

Middlebury, Conn.

Janet E. Mann has been appointed vice president of petroleum additives. Mann began her career at Union Carbide, moving to Velsicol Chemical and then to Akzo Chemicals, where she became general manager of fine and functional chemicals. In 1990, she joined Angus Chemical. When Dow Chemical acquired Angus in 1999, she was appointed global business director for Dow's biocide business. Mann holds a B.S. in chemistry from Bradley University, Peoria, Ill., and an M.B.A. from DePaul University, Chicago.

Myles S. Odaniell, who has served as executive vice president of plastics and petroleum additives since joining Crompton in 2003, has been named executive vice president of specialty chemicals. He spent more than 20 years at Cytec Industries/American Cyanamid, where he was most recently president of coating and performance chemicals and president of Cytec Latin America. Odaniell received a B.S. in chemistry and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

ECKART AMERICA

Painesville, Ohio

Bharat Adhia has been given the newly created position of managing director of the cosmetics, beauty, and personal care business in North and South America, Japan, and Southeast Asia. During his 12 years with the company, Adhia has worked as vice president of manufacturing and, for the past nine years, as president and chief operating officer. He received a bachelor's and a master's, both in chemical engineering, from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Anthony J. Ameo Jr. has been named president. He was previously vice president and general manager of Sensient Technical Colors. Before that, he spent nine years with the general printing ink division of Sun Chemical. Ameo holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University, in Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Other companies

Kim Brazzell has been appointed senior vice president of ophthalmic research and development at Inspire Pharmaceuticals, Durham, N.C. With 20 years' experience in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical industry, Brazzell comes from Novartis Ophthalmics, where he served as global head of clinical R&D and senior vice president of U.S. R&D. He received his B.S. in pharmacy and Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Kentucky.

Alan B. Carter has been named vice president of worldwide sales at BioTrove Inc., Woburn, Mass. He has 20 years' experience in analytical and biotechnology instrumentation. Most recently, he was executive director of business development at GeneLogic. He has also worked at Celera Genomics, Lark Technologies, Applied Biosystems, Polygen, and Perkin Elmer Corp. Carter holds a B.S. in chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, Blacksburg.

Ralf Finzel has been appointed plant manager and managing director of Morris Township, N.J.-based Honeywell's manufacturing facility in Seelze, Germany. Prior to joining Honeywell in 1999, Finzel worked as plant manager and manager of laboratories for Hoechst's centralized R&D department. Finzel holds a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Wuerzburg, in Germany, and a bachelor's in economics and business management from the College of Mainz, in Germany.

Gabriel Haering has taken over as head of the commercial division of the chemical operations at Biasca, Switzerland-based Helsinn. He has been responsible for the company's European activities as well as serving in other key functions in the marketing and sales group. Haering received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich.

Philip Haworth has been named vice president of business development for health care at Genencor International, Palo Alto, Calif. Haworth most recently served as vice president of business development for Galileo Pharmaceuticals, and he has also held business development positions at Khepri Pharmaceuticals and COR Therapeutics. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Manchester, in England, and a J.D. from Stanford University.

Bruce H. Lipshutz, professor of organic chemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been appointed a scientific adviser at Cambridge Major Laboratories, Germantown, Wis. His expertise in organometallics, nonracemic biaryl constructions, asymmetric catalysis, and heterocyclic chemistries will help the company in its development of key intermediates for use in active pharmaceutical ingredients. Lipshutz received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Yale University. He spent two years as an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Harvard before joining the faculty at UC Santa Barbara in 1979.

Thomas D. Macphee is the new vice president and director of corporate development and strategic planning at Rohm and Haas, Philadelphia. He joined Rohm and Haas in 1978 as a chemist and moved on to positions such as manager of new ventures and vice president of Plaskon, one of the company's electronic materials subsidiaries. Macphee was promoted to director of strategic planning in 1999. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Delaware as well as an M.B.A. in finance from Temple University, Philadelphia.

Jeffry S. Mann has joined the San Francisco office of Morgan Lewis as a partner to start up the West Coast life sciences patent practice at the firm. He comes from Townsend & Townsend & Crew, and he focuses on complex patent strategies, licensing, counseling, and prosecution, mainly in organic and organometallic chemistry, materials, pharmaceuticals, spectroscopy, separations, catalysis, and biotechnology. Mann holds a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of Oregon.

George F. McMahon III has joined ARCADIS, Denver, as corporate water resources technical practice director for the U.S. Based in Atlanta, McMahon has worked for more than 30 years in virtually every aspect of multipurpose water resources planning, design, and management.

Loren Michael has left Quest International to become director of sales and vice president of Polarome International, Jersey City, N.J. He has accumulated more than 30 years' experience in the flavor and fragrance industry, mostly in the sales and marketing of flavor and fragrance ingredients.

Mark W. Schwartz brings more than 20 years' experience to the role of president, CEO, and director of Bayhill Therapeutics, Palo Alto, Calif. Most recently CEO of Calyx, Schwartz has also worked as chief commercial officer at Trega BioSciences and held key management positions at Synteni, Incyte Genomics, and Tripos. He earned a B.A. in chemistry from Grinnell College, in Iowa, and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Arizona State University, Tempe.

Joseph S. Tempio, who has headed the pharmaceutical/life sciences technical services practice of Tunnell Consulting since 1999, has been promoted to president of the King of Prussia, Pa., firm. One of Tempio's previous positions was president of IBAH Pharmaceutics Services (now Omnicare Clinical Services). He holds a B.S. in pharmacy from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in pharmaceutical sciences from Rutgers University.

Lorenzo Williams has been appointed director of chemical development at GE Healthcare, Oslo, Norway. Previously research director of organic synthesis at Sintef, he has also held roles in business development. Williams has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Salford, Greater Manchester, England.

