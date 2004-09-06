Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

RDX Links Russian Crashes

Powerful explosive found in the debris of two planes that crashed

by LOUISA DALTON
September 6, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Traces of RDX, a common military explosive that is also known as hexogen or cyclonite, were found at the crash sites of two Russian planes that went down within minutes of each other on Aug. 24, Russian authorities report. RDX was also used in a suicide bombing at a Moscow metro station on Aug. 31, news reports say.

"RDX is a very powerful explosive," says Jimmie C. Oxley, a professor of chemistry at the University of Rhode Island. "A terrorist wouldn't need to conceal very much." RDX has an explosive power considerably greater than that of TNT, is chemically stable, and is more susceptible than TNT to shock detonation.

U.S. security officials are familiar with RDX, Oxley says, and airport screening equipment is standardized to detect it.

First, all checked luggage in U.S. airports goes through an X-ray imaging explosives-detecting system. Second, passengers and carry-on luggage can be randomly selected for additional screening. Carry-on luggage is swabbed for particulates, and the swabs are sent through an ion-mobility spectrometer. For this part of the system to work, an explosive particulate has to transfer to a bag, the bag must be selected for screening, and the swab must pick up the particulate.

The Transportation Security Administration is also trying out a new explosives detection machine at five airports. The GE Entryscan looks like a large metal detector and blows puffs of air onto a passenger. Any particulates that are blown off are collected and analyzed. In addition, TSA plans to test a new document-scanning machine that detects traces of explosives on boarding tickets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful detection technology for powerful new street drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Explosive used in Brussels isn’t hard to detect
Speedy Vapor Collection Technique Could Aid Arson Investigations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE