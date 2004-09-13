Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Three candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2005 in this fall's election. They are E. Ann Nalley, F. Sherwood Rowland, and Isiah M. Warner, all distinguished academic professors. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2006 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2005 to 2007.

Candidates for director of District II are Thomas H. Lane and incumbent Diane Grob Schmidt. District II consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan (except the Upper Peninsula Section), Maryland (except the Maryland Section), Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania (except the Central Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, and Susquehanna Valley Sections); and those members with addresses in the states of Indiana (except the counties of Lake and Porter), Kentucky (except Massac County), Ohio, Michigan (except Dickinson County), Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia who are not assigned to local sections.

District IV will also be holding elections for director. Candidates for director are Eric C. Bigham, incumbent Paul R. Jones, Robert L. Lichter, and John L. Massingill Jr. District IV consists of members assigned to or residing in the local sections with headquarters in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas (except Panhandle Plains, Permian Basin, South Plains, and Wichita Falls-Duncan Sections), and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and those members with addresses in Georgia (except the counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield), Louisiana, North Carolina, and certain counties in Texas who are not assigned to local sections.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

David F. Eaton, Judith C. Giordan, Howard M. Peters, and David N. Rahni are running for director-at-large. The successful candidate for the position will serve a three-year term from 2005 to 2007.

All members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for the president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts II and IV will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed on Sept. 27. The deadline for return of marked ballots to the ACS executive director is close of business on Nov. 12.