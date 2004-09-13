Nuclear Power for the Future
Enhanced safety, improved economics, and simpler designs are the keynotes of the next generations of nuclear energy systems
September 13, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 37
The Perkin Medal goes to Gordon Moore, who as a youngster, was captivated by chemistry
New and Notable in the Chemical Industry
Oil prices, material shortages, and legal complications force the industry to change
Revelations about antidepressants have intensified calls for release of clinical trial results
Enantioselective hydrogenation of unprotected enamines is possible, Merck chemists find