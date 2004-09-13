Advertisement

September 13, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 37

Enhanced safety, improved economics, and simpler designs are the keynotes of the next generations of nuclear energy systems

Credit:

Volume 82 | Issue 37
Environment

Nuclear Power for the Future

Enhanced safety, improved economics, and simpler designs are the keynotes of the next generations of nuclear energy systems

Saluting the Guru of Semiconductors

The Perkin Medal goes to Gordon Moore, who as a youngster, was captivated by chemistry

Channel Protein Steers Gas

X-ray structure reveals how protein ushers NH3 across cell membranes

  • Environment

    New Products

    New and Notable in the Chemical Industry

  • Business

    Where Rubber Hits the Road

    Oil prices, material shortages, and legal complications force the industry to change

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Clinical Trials on Pharmaceuticals

    Revelations about antidepressants have intensified calls for release of clinical trial results

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

ß-amino Acids from Bare Enamines

Enantioselective hydrogenation of unprotected enamines is possible, Merck chemists find

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sniff tests, Fuller didn't do geodesic dome, Dingoes hail from Asia?

 

