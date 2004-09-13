Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Drug Industry Trade Group Unveils Clinical Trials Database

by Rick Mullin
September 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The leading U.S. pharmaceutical trade association announced last week that it will launch a public database to communicate the results of clinical studies for drugs on the market.

The move by the Pharmaceutical Research &amp; Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) comes amid mounting pressure on drug companies to provide access to clinical trial results, both positive and negative (see page 19). Companies including Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck have already announced individual initiatives in the wake of a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer claiming that Glaxo withheld negative information from trials of its antidepressant Paxil (paroxetine hydrochloride) in children.

PhRMA says it developed the registry as part of a three-year clinical trial reporting project. Critics say the database, which will be available on Oct. 1 at http://www.clinicalstudyresults.org, is inadequate in that it is voluntary and focused only on late-stage trial results--primarily, Phase III and postclinical studies for drugs already on the market.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors issued a statement last week saying it will require clinical studies to be registered in a public directory as a condition for publication. ICMJE says trials must be registered at or before the onset of patient enrollment, and that this policy applies to any trial that starts enrollment after July 1, 2005.

ICMJE says registries must be free, open to all prospective registrants, electronically searchable, and managed by a not-for-profit organization. The group claims that http://www.clinicaltrials.gov, a registry operated by the National Library of Medicine, is the only one that currently meets all its criteria.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

India waives clinical trials for drugs approved elsewhere
Expanded Availability For Data From Clinical Trials
Bayer Healthcare Joins Clinical Data Portal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE