Emissions of nitrogen oxides from power plants and other large combustion sources in the Northeast fell 30% during the summer of 2003 when compared with 2002, EPA says. The agency says this is due to a new program to curb emissions of NOx, a precursor to ground-level ozone, during the summer, when ozone pollution peaks. The program, implemented in 2003 by eight northeastern states and the District of Columbia, puts a limit on NOx emissions and permits trading of emissions allowances. According to EPA, the emissions reductions from 2002 to 2003 occurred despite increases in electricity generation during this time. In 2004, 11 additional states in the Midwest and East joined the program. EPA adds, however, that the cap on NOx established in this program will not bring all areas in participating states into compliance with the national air quality standard for ozone.
