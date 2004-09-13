Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Sniff Tests, Fuller Didn't Do Geodesic Dome, Dingoes Hail from Asia?

by K. M. REESE
September 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Sniff tests

Amy E. Brown writes from College Park, Md., that a note about sniff tests for unknown chemicals in teaching labs (C&EN, Aug. 16, page 48) reminded her of a class she took as a graduate student in the late 1970s. "It was an introductory horticulture class on fertilizers," she writes, "and the labs often featured unknowns. We were required to taste each fertilizer and describe the smell, flavor, and texture in our lab notebooks. The only exception, thank goodness, was a fertilizer that we were told contained cyanide."

Brown says she "never understood" why tasting fertilizers was necessary to her education. Still, she didn't want to sacrifice any grade points, "so I tasted right along with the others in the class."

In more than 20 years as the coordinator for pesticide safety education programs in Maryland, Brown reports, "I have never encountered any farmers who routinely choose fertilizers based on taste. Unlike humans choosing medications or dietary supplements, crops don't have much of a say in what flavors they'd prefer to absorb."

Brown further recalls taking part in a faculty experiment involving a sniff test to determine which beans smelled least noxious. The beans had been treated with various fumigants, she says, "and were presented to us in little plastic baggies. The proper preharvest interval had been observed, but it still wasn't an experience I'd care to repeat."

The remarks about sniff tests also attracted Gerald L. Carlson. When he was in graduate school in the early 1970s, Carlson took part in a blind test of some 25 samples that arrived by mail. The volunteers were invited to classify them by functional groups; chemical class; and, if possible, chemical identity. If memory serves, Carlson says, the volunteers were far more accurate than chance alone. Usually they got the classification right and sometimes the exact compound.

In his opinion, Carlson says, "we've lost some of the wonder and fun that made chemistry attractive by going to microscale labs where a single smell will consume all of the available sample and color can't be appreciated because the sample can't be seen. Part of the experience of being a chemist is knowing what to sniff--and when!"

Fuller didn't do geodesic dome

Howard Wilk writes from Philadelphia to point out that R. Buckminster Fuller did not invent the geodesic dome (C&EN, July 26, page 56), although Fuller named it such. Wilk says the dome was invented by Walter Bauersfeld and colleagues of Carl Zeiss Optical Co. Wilk cites Tony Rothman's 1989 book "Science à la Mode: Physical Fashions and Fictions" (Princeton University Press). On page 60, Wilk says, is a picture of the pertinent German patent, dated 1925.

 

Dingoes hail from Asia?

The wild dogs called dingoes live in Australia today, but biologists have long wondered how they got there. Now, a recent genetic study by senior researcher Peter Savolainen at the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, and his colleagues supports the idea that the dingoes originated in Southeast Asia, according to the Aug. 28 issue of Science News [166, 141 (2004)]. The work is scheduled to appear in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

The investigators analyzed sections of DNA from 211 dingoes and from domestic dogs and ancient bones found at archaeological sites in Polynesia. They also consulted data from an earlier study of DNA in more than 600 dogs and several dozen wolves.

The DNA sequences from about half of the dingoes were identical, and the rest varied only slightly from that norm. The most common form of DNA among the dingoes matched one in domestic dogs from East Asia and Arctic North America.

The researchers conclude that today's Australian dingoes probably descended from a few Asian domestic dogs, "perhaps even one pregnant protodingo female." The dingoes didn't get Down Under on their own, the scientists assert. To reach Australia, even when sea levels were low, says Science News, "would have required a journey of at least 50 km over open water. The researchers propose that about 5,000 years ago, dingo Eve hitchhiked there with a wave of human pioneers fanning out from Asia."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reviving the Holy Land’s ancient snacks and libations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beer Retrieved From 170-Year-Old Shipwreck Tastes “Goaty”
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mummified Beef Jerky Found In Pyramids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE