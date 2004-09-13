Radiological Attack Is Topic of National Academies Fact Sheet

The National Academies have issued the first of a series of fact sheets on weapons of mass destruction. The four-page report is a primer on radiological attacks and is designed to provide information for reporters and emergency responders in the event of a terrorist attack. The fact sheets are linked with a series of 10 interactive workshops sponsored by the academies and the Department of Homeland Security titled "News and Terrorism: Communicating in a Crisis" that are being held at various cities across the country over the year. The workshops involve government officials, members of the media, and technical experts to help them so that they can provide the public with accurate and timely information during a crisis. In addition to the radiological attack fact sheet, the academies are also preparing separate reports on biological, chemical, and nuclear attacks; these are expected to be issued before the end of this year. More information on the program can be found on the Web at

http://nae.edu/NAE/pubundcom.nsf/weblinks/

MKEZ-538P3X?OpenDocument.