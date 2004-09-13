Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Radiological Attack Is Topic of National Academies Fact Sheet

September 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Academies have issued the first of a series of fact sheets on weapons of mass destruction. The four-page report is a primer on radiological attacks and is designed to provide information for reporters and emergency responders in the event of a terrorist attack. The fact sheets are linked with a series of 10 interactive workshops sponsored by the academies and the Department of Homeland Security titled "News and Terrorism: Communicating in a Crisis" that are being held at various cities across the country over the year. The workshops involve government officials, members of the media, and technical experts to help them so that they can provide the public with accurate and timely information during a crisis. In addition to the radiological attack fact sheet, the academies are also preparing separate reports on biological, chemical, and nuclear attacks; these are expected to be issued before the end of this year. More information on the program can be found on the Web at
http://nae.edu/NAE/pubundcom.nsf/weblinks/
MKEZ-538P3X?OpenDocument.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE