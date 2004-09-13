Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

A Vibrant Market for Thermoplastics

by LINDA R. RABER, C&EN WASHINGTON
September 13, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIKE PHOTO
Credit: NIKE PHOTO

An athletic shoe may contain more than 50 components. Like any composite structure, the final product is much more complex than it seems at first glance.

Presenting a paper at the American Chemical Society Rubber Division's spring technical meeting in May, Kim Ames of shoemaker Nike in Jakarta, Indonesia, said, "Thermoplastic materials account for about half of all footwear outsoles today and include thermoplastic rubber, thermoplastic polyurethane, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyvinyl chloride, and polyolefin elastomers."

Engineering and performance demands for athletic shoes are rigorous. "There isn't just an outer-sole compound for running," Ames said, there are also "compounds for training, racing, trail running, adventure racing, extreme hill running, winter running conditions, and so forth. Each compound is designed for different needs in terms of durability, traction, and weight."

Thermoplastic elastomers are attractive to producers because they are easy to process and have excellent low-temperature properties and a rubberlike look and feel and are easy to color and paint. Consumers love them because the materials offer good traction on ice and wet surfaces, and especially because of the fashion choices the materials allow. A lot of people, she said, "are wild about shoes--particularly athletic shoes, virtually all of which are made in Asia."

"There are magazines devoted just to shoe collecting," Ames said. "And if you pick up a copy of Runner's World or other sports-specific magazines, they cite specific outer-sole compounds by name for specific shoe manufacturers. They give details on weight, filler type--carbon or not, soles that do or do not leave scuff marks--and so forth," she said. Consumers, like manufacturers, "are very passionate about the product." If the shoe fits, they are more than willing to wear it--or collect it.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Where Rubber Hits The Road
Oil prices, material shortages, and legal complications force the industry to change

A Vibrant Market For Thermoplastics

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What’s the chemistry that helps raincoats keep us dry and comfortable?
Dow Taps Beanstalk For Retail Branding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE