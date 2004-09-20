Rochester, N.Y. [+]Enlarge Credit: ROCHESTER CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The Rochester Section will host the 32nd Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2004) from Sunday, Oct. 31, to Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel & Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, N.Y. More than 30 symposia, general sessions, and poster sessions are planned, including symposia on analytical chemistry, nanotechnology, organic light-emitting devices, imaging, polymer chemistry, inorganic chemistry, bioorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, ionic solvents, chemical information, chemical education, biological chemistry, chemical technicians, women in chemistry, and undergraduate research. In addition, a special symposium on "Career Paths for the Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing Chemical Professional" involving students from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology will be presented on Monday, Nov. 1.

General sessions will focus on analytical, organic, and polymer chemistry. Poster sessions--which will focus on analytical, polymer, inorganic, and organic chemistry; organic light-emitting devices; undergraduate research; and chemical technicians--will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

For detailed information, please visit the NERM 2004 website at http://www.nerm2004.org.

NERM 2004 AT A GLANCE

Dates: Oct. 31–Nov. 3

Location: Rochester, N.Y.

Website: http://www.nerm2004.org

Information contacts: Richard Cobb, general chair, (585) 477-4903 or d.richard.cobb@kodak.com; Joan Williams, program chair, (585) 477-0990 or

joan.williams@kodak.com;

or the ACS Office of Regional Meetings at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6129

or reglmtgs@acs.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The Women Chemists Committee will present a session on Tuesday afternoon titled "Glimpsing the Future: New Science from Our Region." The session will feature early-career women from academia and industry discussing their research.

The fall meeting of the Northeast Regional Chromatography Discussion Group (NERCDG) will be held during NERM 2004. NERCDG is a nonprofit organization that serves as a forum for local scientists to discuss their work in the field of chromatography. Two sessions on Tuesday will highlight advances in separation science.

"Surface Modification for Coating & Dispersion Technology" will be a focus throughout the meeting, and many topics will explore this technology. The topics include nanowire arrays, nanocomposites, stimuli-responsive polymeric coatings, functionalizing carbon nanotubes with polymers and enzymes, polymer adsorption on nanoporous silica, and a new-generation nanoparticle-polymer composite material from molecular nanoparticle building blocks.

Symposia covering the synthesis, properties, and applications of coordination complexes and organometallic compounds of transition metals and main-group elements, as well as inorganic and organic-inorganic hybrid polymers, are planned. Highlights include talks on precursor chemistry for electronic materials, synthesis and design of low-coordinate transition-metal complexes, low-oxidation-state main-group compounds, and the chemistry of metal-fullerene compounds. Sessions will also highlight bioinorganic chemistry and nanostructured materials. The symposium "Transition-Metal Catalysis in Organic Synthesis" will include both academic and industrial experts in this area. A session on "Transition-Metal Photophysics" will highlight recent work on basic studies of emissive metal complexes and will complement a session on more applied aspects of the fabrication of organic light-emitting diodes for display technology.

UNDERGRADUTE PROGRAMS

NERM 2004 will kick off with a premeeting event to be held at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. This includes an outdoor activity featuring science demonstrations performed by local educators. The event will be held on the museum grounds, rain or shine. An elementary student science poster competition will be held inside the museum.

Undergraduate activities will include undergraduate research presentations on Sunday afternoon, a poster session on Monday afternoon, and panel discussions on Monday and Tuesday evening. Monday's panel discussion is on chemistry careers; Tuesday's topic is graduate school. A peer-led discussion for undergraduates will help them make informed decisions about how to further their education.

CHEMISTRY EDUCATION

An all-day chemical education symposium on Wednesday will feature a Northeast Regional Chemagination Contest and the presentation of the Northeast Regional High School Teaching Award. Also planned are workshops, presentations, and educational material displays to high school, junior high school, and home school educators.

In addition to the teacher workshops, local area college representatives will be available to meet with college-bound students to discuss their programs and answer questions.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The leadership of ACS and the Canadian Society for Chemistry (CSC) will participate in a Town Meeting with attendees on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 to 11 AM. ACS President Charles P. Casey, President-Elect William F. Carroll Jr., and former ACS president Eli Pearce will represent ACS. CSC Vice President Yves Deslandes of the National Research Council of Canada and Pudupadi (Sundar) Sundararajan, former CSC president and chair of the Chemical Institute of Canada, who is with Carleton University, will represent CSC. Terry Bluhm, chair-elect of the Rochester Section, will moderate. Topics to be covered include "Globalization and the Impact on the Chemical Profession," "Sustainability and the Contribution of Chemistry & Chemists," "CSC & ACS: How We Can Bring Good Chemistry to Life--Together," and "How To Make Our Societies Attractive to Chemists Working in Interdisciplinary Areas."

A two-part workshop for local section leaders is designed to help current and potential leaders learn more about how local sections function and how they can help their local sections develop and deliver essential programs, products, and services to fellow members.

Part one, "Organizing Your Local Section," will feature best ideas and practices for local sections: how volunteers are recruited, how officers are introduced to their responsibilities, and how committees function. Part two, "Self-Selected Simultaneous Roundtable Presentations," will be facilitated by a current or former local section officer, a member of ACS staff, or others with expertise in the subject area. Each 45-minute session will be offered twice. For further information, e-mail Dale Gaddy, manager of the ACS Office of Local Section Activities, at d_gaddy@acs.org.

CAREER RESOURCE CENTER

The ACS Career Resource Center will present the following workshops on Monday morning in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Cascade Rooms: Targeting the Job Market, Interviewing Skills, and Resume; Preparation. Individual resume reviews will be held on Monday afternoon. Interested candidates should bring a copy of their resume. Resume review appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon on Sunday in the NERM 2004 registration area and will continue on Monday in the Career Resource Center.

The Regional Employment Clearing House (RECH), which is open to ACS members and national and student affiliates, provides a venue to meet and discuss job opportunities with employers. All participants must sign up for RECH as well as register for the meeting. RECH will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Aqueduct Rooms. Employers interested in recruiting on-site or posting positions in absentia may obtain registration and fee information from the Career Services home page at http://chemistry.org/careers or may call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6209. All advance registration forms must be received by Oct. 22.

SOCIAL EVENTS

An opening Halloween banquet will be held on Sunday evening, featuring a keynote address by Carroll. Local section awards will be presented at this event.

On Monday, the first of two Women Chemists Luncheons and tours will be held at the historic Susan B. Anthony House. Elsa Reichmanis, ACS immediate past president, will be the featured speaker. The second luncheon and tour will be held on Wednesday. The featured speaker will be Xerox Corp.'s John Laing, the 2002 winner of the Women Chemists Committee Regional Award for Contributions to Diversity.

A Retired Chemists Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, featuring a keynote address by Pearce. On Tuesday evening, a Presidential Gala Banquet will be held with Casey as the keynote speaker. Casey will also present the ACS Northeast Regional Industrial Innovation Award to Jay Kunzler and Yu-Chin Lai of Bausch & Lomb, Rochester, for the invention of Soflens 66 contact lens material and to George Ellestad, Philip Hamann, and Janis Upeslacis of Wyeth Research, Pearl River, N.Y., for their contributions to the isolation and structural elucidation of the calicheamicin family of enediynes, including calicheamicin, the antitumor antibiotic that formed the basis for Mylotarg. The Rochester Section's 50-year members will also be honored at this event. To view the 2005 Northeast region 50-year member honor roll, visit the NERM 2004 website.

Tickets for all events may be purchased in advance with meeting registration. A limited number of tickets for each event will be available for sale on-site in the NERM 2004 registration area.

All registered participants are invited to continental breakfast and conversation on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Monday's breakfast will be hosted by ACS District I Director Anne T. O'Brien and other ACS governance members who will discuss recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities, and attendees will have a chance to voice any ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS and their district.

On Tuesday morning, the ACS Office of Legislative & Government Affairs (OLGA) will host an Election Day breakfast. OLGA staff will lead a discussion on the current state of affairs on Capitol Hill and how ACS members can be effective voices for chemistry and science policy.

On Monday evening, a chartered bus will leave the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 5 PM for the Rohrbach Brewing Co., located on the outskirts of Rochester, for a brewery tour and talk on the "Chemistry of Brewing," followed by a beer tasting (including a special NERMFEST Ale) and a German dinner.

Advance registration for NERMFEST must be received by Oct. 1. The special registration form and additional NERMFEST information can be found on the NERM 2004 website. A maximum of 50 people will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

NERMFEST reservations will be accepted on-site based on availability until noon on Monday. No credit cards will be accepted for this event.

Special Kodak tours will be held in the morning and afternoon on Monday and Tuesday. Space is limited to 25 people per tour. Sign-up will take place in the registration area at the Hyatt Regency Hotel beginning Sunday at 10 AM. Complimentary ACS shuttle bus service will be available for each tour.

EXPOSITION

The exposition will be open on Monday and Tuesday in the Riverside Convention Center. NERM 2004 poster sessions and coffee breaks have been incorporated into the exhibition hall. There will be daily prize drawings, and attendees are encouraged to visit the exhibition hall to receive a complimentary NERM 2004 souvenir. Vendors wishing to participate can visit the website for further details or contact Richard Cobb at (585) 477-4903 or d.richard.cobb@kodak.com.

LODGING

NERM 2004 has reserved a block of rooms at the Hyatt Regency Rochester at the special meeting rate of $103 single/double and $123 triple/quadruple per night. Parking for overnight guests is $3.00 per night. Reservations may be made online via the NERM 2004 website or by calling the Hyatt at (585) 546-1234 and requesting group code ACSNERM04. Reservations must be made by Sept. 30. After Sept. 30, the NERM rate will be honored based on availability.

Rochester is conveniently located just north of the New York State Thruway (I-90) on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, between Syracuse and Buffalo. Detailed driving directions can be found on the NERM 2004 website (http://www.nerm2004.org).

REGISTRATION

Advance registration is available online through the ACS Regional Meetings website (http://chemistry.org/meetings/regional) or the NERM 2004 website (http://www.nerm2004.org). Attendees are urged to register by Oct. 13. On-site registration and distribution of program books and badges will take place in the prefunction area of the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Tuesday, and from 7:30 to 10 AM on Wednesday.

Requests for refunds must be made in writing to Donna Davis, ACS Office of Society Services, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; or e-mail d_davis2@acs.org. Full refunds will be issued until Oct. 13; a $20 processing fee will be assessed from Oct. 13–30. No refunds will be issued after Oct. 30. All registration questions, including requests for registration forms for those without Internet access, should be directed to the ACS Office of Society Services at (800) 227-5558.

SPECIAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

10:00 AM–5:00 PM--Outdoor Science Extravaganza & 6th-Grade Science Posters, Rochester Museum & Science Center

Advertisement

5:00–9:00 PM--Student Affiliate Mixer, Rochester Museum & Science Center

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

10:00 AM–5:00 PM--Registration

Noon–5:00 PM--Younger Chemists Leadership Workshop

1:00–5:00 PM--Local Section Leaders Workshop

Noon–5:00 PM--Exhibition Set-Up

6:30–10:00 PM--Halloween Banquet

MONDAY, NOV. 1

7:30 AM–5:00 PM--Registration

7:00–8:30 AM--District Director's Breakfast with ACS Governance

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Regional Employment Clearing House

9:00–10:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Targeting the Job Market

9:00–10:30 AM--The Kodak Experience

9:00 AM–5:00 PM--Vendor Exposition

10:00–11:00 AM--Career Services Workshop: Résumé Preparation

11:00 AM–noon--Career Services Workshop: Interviewing Skills

Noon–2:00 PM--Women Chemists Luncheon at Susan B. Anthony House

1:00–5:00 PM--ACS Career Services Résumé Reviews

2:00–3:30 PM--The Kodak Experience

5:00 PM--NERMFEST at Rohrbach Brewing Co.

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

7:30 AM–5:00 PM--Registration

7:30–8:30 AM--Office of Legislative & Government Affairs Breakfast

8:30–11:00 AM--ACS & Chemical Society of Canada Town Meeting

8:30–11:40 AM--Rochester Technician Affiliate Group Panel Discussion

8:30 AM–5:00 PM--Regional Employment Clearing House

9:00–10:30 AM--The Kodak Experience

9:00 AM–5:00 PM--Vendor Exposition

Noon–1:30 PM--Retired Chemists Luncheon

1:30–4:30 PM--ACS Career Resource Workshop for Technicians

2:00–3:30 PM--The Kodak Experience

3:30–4:30 PM--Industrial Innovation Award Symposium

6:30–9:00 PM--Presidential Gala & Industrial Innovation Awards Banquet

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

7:30–10:00 AM--Registration

8:00–11:30 AM--Secondary School Teacher Event

11:30 AM--Chemagination Award Presentation

11:30 AM–2:00 PM--NERM Steering Committee Meeting

Noon--2:00 PM--Women Chemists Luncheon at Susan B. Anthony House

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

Monday and Tuesday: Morning sessions will be held between 8:30 and 11:40 AM; afternoon sessions will be held between 1:30 and 4:40 PM.

Wednesday: Morning sessions will be held between 8:30 and 11:30 AM.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

AFTERNOON

Undergraduate Research

MONDAY, NOV. 1

MORNING

Analytical: Materials Characterization Using Hyphenated-Thermal Techniques

Mass Spectrometry of Polymers

Nanostructured Materials: Basic Science

Chemical Technicians: Diverse Careers

Polymer: Advanced Materials, Blends & Composites

Inorganic/Polymer: Molecular Wires & Devices

Biological Chemistry: Biopolymers, Mimetics & Beyond

Career Paths for Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing Chemical Professionals

Inorganic: Transition-Metal Coordination

Organic/Inorganic/Physical: Surface Modification for Coating & Dispersion Technology

General Poster Session

AFTERNOON

Nanostructured Materials: Applied Science

Chemical Technicians: Diverse Careers

NMR Spectrometry of Polymers

Polymer Analysis Using Chromatography & Advance Detection Techniques

Inorganic/Polymer: Molecular Wires & Devices

Chemical Education Innovations: Postsecondary Level

Biological Chemistry: Biopolymers, Mimetics & Beyond

Organic/Inorganic/Physical: Surface Modification for Coating & Dispersion Technology

General Organic

General Poster Session

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

MORNING

Analytical/Separation: NERCDG Chromatography Conference

Bioorganic: Biosensors & Molecular Recognition

Chemistry on the Web: Educational & Industrial Practices

Chemical Education: Peer-Led Teams

Organic/Inorganic/Physical: Surface Modification for Coating & Dispersion Technology

Organic/Polymer/Physical: Optoelectronic<br>Materials

General Polymer

General Poster Session

AFTERNOON

Analytical/Separation: NERCDG Chromatography Conference

Spectroscopy of Nanostructured Materials

Women at the Forefront of Chemistry

Bioorganic: Biosensors & Molecular Recognition

Organic/Inorganic/Physical: Surface Modification for Coating & Dispersion Technology

Polymeric Coatings/Biomaterials

Organic/Polymer/Physical: Optoelectronic<br>Materials

Industrial Innovation Award Research Presentations

General Analytical

General Poster Session

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

MORNING

Surface Analytical Methods

Organic Light-Emitting Devices & Other Optoelectronic Materials

Entertainment Imaging

Polymer: Materials in Electrophotography

Ionic Liquids: The Next "Green" Solvent