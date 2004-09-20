Structures Speak up
As structure determination becomes a high-throughput tool for optimizing drug leads, biotech companies apply it to contract research as well as their own portfolios
September 20, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 38
First stable compound with a silicon-silicon triple bond is synthesized
Discoverer of oxygen and other gases played key role in history of chemistry
Symposium recognizes the talent and innovative contributions of young R&D scientists
The firm has been trimming down for two years and thinks it's fit enough to pursue growth again
Consumer group asks agency to use rights under Bayh-Dole Act to ensure reasonable drug prices
Symposia chart the hurdles involved in turning a pesticide lead into a commercial product