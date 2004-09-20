Structures Speak up

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8238cover_SARS.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8238cover_SARS.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 20, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 38

As structure determination becomes a high-throughput tool for optimizing drug leads, biotech companies apply it to contract research as well as their own portfolios

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Structures Speak up

As structure determination becomes a high-throughput tool for optimizing drug leads, biotech companies apply it to contract research as well as their own portfolios

Silicon Completes Triple Crown

First stable compound with a silicon-silicon triple bond is synthesized

Joseph Priestley Remembered

Discoverer of oxygen and other gases played key role in history of chemistry

  • Synthesis

    Rising Stars of Industrial Research

    Symposium recognizes the talent and innovative contributions of young R&D scientists

  • Business

    Eastman Chemical: Ready to Grow

    The firm has been trimming down for two years and thinks it's fit enough to pursue growth again

  • Policy

    'Marching In' on NIH-funded Drugs

    Consumer group asks agency to use rights under Bayh-Dole Act to ensure reasonable drug prices

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Tough Road to Agrochemicals

Symposia chart the hurdles involved in turning a pesticide lead into a commercial product

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemist lacks dobson units, Reader decries methyl molecule, Deep-sea water in demand...

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT