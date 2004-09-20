Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Atomic-scale Manipulation

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

POSITIONING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: STROSCIO AND CELOTTA/NIST
Researchers used Co atoms on a Cu surface to form a 40-nm-wide NIST logo. The background ripples are made by electrons, which create a fluidlike layer at the Cu surface.
Credit: STROSCIO AND CELOTTA/NIST
Researchers used Co atoms on a Cu surface to form a 40-nm-wide NIST logo. The background ripples are made by electrons, which create a fluidlike layer at the Cu surface.

NANOTECH RESEARCH

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards & Technology have taken one step closer to making real atomic-scale devices. Joseph A. Stroscio and Robert J. Celotta, both physicists at NIST, used a scanning tunneling microscope to drag a cobalt atom over a copper surface and found that they were able to distinguish between two different crystal-packed binding sites [Science, published online Sept. 9, http://www.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/abstract/1102370v1].

According to Stroscio, this experiment is a new form of measurement, which he calls "atom-based metrology," where the Co atom is serving as a transducer to measure the local properties of a surface. In this work, the Co atom transducer was observed switching from one binding site to another, which told the researchers how to control and improve atom manipulation.

"The main impact of this work is that we better understand the atom manipulation process so we can make it more reliable and extend it more easily to other systems, such as placing atoms on semiconductor substrates to make real nanoscale devices," Stroscio tells C&EN.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE