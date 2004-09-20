Bush Taps Bement to Head NSF

President George W. Bush nominated Arden L. Bement Jr. to be director of the National Science Foundation on Sept. 15--just three days before Bement's appointment as acting director was to expire. Bement, who is also director of the National Institute of Standards & Technology, has been on double duty since February, when he was asked to take over at NSF following the resignation of Rita R. Colwell (C&EN, Feb. 16, page 11).
Acting directorships at government agencies have a 210-day statutory limit, and Bement's term at NSF would have ended on Sept. 18. With Bush's nomination, Bement can remain acting head of that agency until Senate confirmation. He will also remain director of NIST until this process is complete.
"Dr. Arden Bement is an ideal candidate for the National Science Foundation directorship," said Office of Science & Technology Policy Director John H. Marburger in a statement. "His depth of experience, long record of accomplishment, and proven success as director of NIST and acting director at NSF are sure indicators of future success."
Members of the House Science Committee were prompt to praise Bement's nomination. "Arden knows the agency well and brings a wealth of experience in industry, government, and academia to the job," Committee Chairman Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) said.
Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), ranking minority member of the committee, however, raised concern about the impact on NIST, questioning why "the Administration did not nominate a new NIST director as well."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter