Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA Urged to Require Warning Labels on Antidepressants

September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

All antidepressant drugs should carry a "black box" warning that they may increase suicidal behavior in children, recommended a special panel of FDA advisers. Such a warning is one of the strongest that FDA can use to inform physicians and consumers of the need for caution in using a drug. After hearing two days of testimony about the effects of antidepressants, the panel decided that the warning should state clearly that aggregate data from studies of antidepressants show that they nearly double the risk of suicidal behavior and thoughts in minors suffering depression, and that the increase is caused by the medications themselves, not by the underlying condition. "We have very good evidence of harm and very little evidence of efficacy," said Thomas Newman, a professor of epidemiology and pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. In clinical trials, Prozac (fluoxetine) is the only drug that seemed to benefit pediatric patients, and its benefit was not large. The panel also decided that every prescription should include an easy-to-read pamphlet clearly warning parents that children using the drugs should be monitored for suicidal tendencies. FDA usually follows the advice of its advisory committees.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA seeks data on seizures that follow e-cigarette use
... and Gets FDA Backing for Avandia
Warnings issued on diabetes drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE