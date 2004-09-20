Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

GAO Faults NRC for Oversight of Nuclear Plant Security Plans

September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is relying too heavily on nuclear power plant owners to verify the adequacy of their terrorism security plans, says a recent report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO-04-1064T). Still, GAO applauds the new requirements enacted by NRC to toughen security requirements for the nation's 103 commercial nuclear power reactors. The new security plans are to be in place by October 2004, but GAO says NRC's oversight of the plans has been mostly a paper exercise, based on a template supplied by industry, which lacks site-specific information. The commission also intends to rely on force-on-force security exercises, but these tests will not be completed for another three years, GAO says, adding the warning that NRC is considering having the exercises conducted by an industry-selected firm, which currently provides guards to half its facilities. The report notes that the plans have been made off-limits to the public because of security constraints, and, therefore, NRC's role in verifying their value is of key importance. The report was offered at a House hearing in which a GAO official said NRC should consider seeking an alternative funding source, rather than relying on industry fees. NRC officials strongly questioned GAO's view, as did an industry spokesman who said the nuclear industry had paid out more than $1 billion and increased security officers from 5,000 to 8,000 to comply with new NRC security measures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE