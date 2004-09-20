Homeland Security Grants to Secure Ports, Highways

The Department of Homeland Security has announced nearly $80 million in grants to secure U.S. ports, highways, and buses. The department has awarded almost $49.5 million to improve dockside and perimeter security at more than 100 ports to upgrade surveillance and communications equipment, to enhance access controls to restricted areas, and to build new command and control facilities. This is the fourth round of port security grants. In partnership with the American Trucking Associations, DHS has awarded an additional $21 million for ATA's Highway Watch Program. This program trains truckers, bus drivers, and highway maintenance crews to identify and report safety and security concerns. Fifty-five grants totaling nearly $10 million have been awarded to bus companies to support operator training and physical enhancements to bus company and industry association facilities. These funds will be used to improve fencing, lighting, and surveillance equipment at terminals and maintenance facilities.
