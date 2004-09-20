Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Huntsman to Go Public with Equity Offering

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

FINANCE

The longtime flagship of privately held chemical companies is going public. Last week, Huntsman Corp. announced it is planning an initial public offering of common stock.

The company is so far releasing few details. It is planning to file a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission in the fourth quarter.

Huntsman says existing shareholders will participate in the offering and that proceeds, the amount so far unknown, will go to pay down debt. As of the end of June, HMP Equity Holdings, which serves as the holding corporation for various Huntsman companies, had long-term debt totaling nearly $6 billion.

The announcement of the IPO is hardly a surprise. Since February, the company had been hinting at an upcoming "liquidity event" that would allow it to shed some of the debt it took on with its purchase of ICI's commodity chemicals business. It has already sold equity to private investors. In 2002, for example, it swapped about $775 million in debt for a 49% stake by Marlin Patterson Global Opportunities Partners.

In the wake of the economic upturn, the chemical industry has been rife with potential IPOs. Last month, Westlake Chemical raised about $160 million in a stock offering.

Planned IPOs include Celanese, Nalco Chemical, Texas Petrochemicals, and Bayer's Lanxess unit. Other potential IPOs include BP's olefins unit and the Basell polyolefins joint venture between Shell Chemicals and BASF. However, the Basell partners are reportedly receiving bids from private-equity firms, including a partnership of Apollo Management and Blackstone Group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Carlyle Sells Stake In PQ
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Firms Drop Stock Plans
LyondellBasell To Be Public Again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE