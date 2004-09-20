Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Joining Forces to Reveal Structures

by VIVIEN MARX, C&EN NORTHEAST NEWS BUREAU
September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Figuring out G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structures is high risk. Lance Stewart, vice president of deCode Biostructures, believes that not having GPCR structures is also high risk and is costing the pharmaceutical industry much money. The industry has been successful without the structures, he acknowledges, but asks, "How many big diseases are left with unmet needs--ones where GPCR is a centerpiece in the physiology and no one has gotten any distance with chemistry and screening?"

COVER STORY

Joining Forces To Reveal Structures

GPCRs and ion channels are proteins in the cell membrane and thus important cellular information checkpoints. GPCRs have been implicated in a wide range of diseases and disorders, from allergies to cancer and from pain to cardiovascular dysfunction. Estimates vary, but approximately half of marketed drugs target GPCRs.

Stewart proposes establishing a risk-sharing consortium of drug companies to determine GPCR structures. Consortium members would define targets of interest and offer a share of the funding and ligands, through an auditing firm, to the organization scheduled to do the protein crystallography. The pool of ligands would be identity-protected and not accessible to individual members. But once a GPCR structure is determined, the coordinate set would be delivered to all consortium members along with the methods and protocols. Stewart has talked to a number of companies, but the project has yet to mature.

Although there's no such consortium in the U.S., John Norvell, director of the Protein Structure Initiative (PSI) sponsored by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of General Medical Sciences, notes that government funding has been available for over a decade.

In addition, there is one special program scheduled as part of the NIH's Roadmap for Medical Research to establish centers of innovation for expressing membrane proteins.

Third, challenging proteins are to be the focus of new, specialized centers to be established within PSI. Project proposals are currently being solicited, either from academia or industrial applicants, with evaluations to be completed next spring.

In Europe, a consortium like the one Stewart proposes already exists. Launched in 2001, MePNet, for Membrane Protein Network, is trying to improve structural genomic technology to probe GPCRs. The group is made up of four academic research teams in France and Germany and is coordinated by Bio-Xtal, a French biotech start-up. According to MePNet, drug industry funders include Wyeth, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genencor, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk, and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho.

Today, resolving the TATA-box binding protein would be much quicker, although protein-nucleic acid complexes still remain a challenge.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lynn McGregor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jnana Therapeutics tries to take on an untapped class of proteins
Scripps and Calibr join forces

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE