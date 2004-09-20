Outreach Makes a Difference

Public perception of the chemical sciences is mixed and often conflicted. Surveys show that nonscientists in the U.S. are aware of some of the contributions of the chemical sciences to our quality of life. However, the many miracles of science and chemistry and the positive impact they have on society are taken for granted and marginalized. Perceptions, however, can be changed through one-on-one dialogue. One way to initiate change is through community outreach. Community outreach activities can make a positive impact in transforming society's perceptions about the chemical sciences and improve the public's recognition and appreciation of the contributions of chemistry.

As an ACS member, you can change the public's perception of chemistry by participating in community outreach activities. Participation in ACS-sponsored community outreach programs will also enrich your horizons. Through active participation in ACS programs, such as National Chemistry Week and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day, you will sharpen your leadership, project management, communication, problem-solving, and consensus- and team-building skills. You may make useful personal contacts that may lead to employment opportunities and lifelong friendships. However, the most outstanding benefit you will receive from service to your community is a heightened sense of social awareness and understanding.

For the past 13 years, Gerry Lewis, a chemical laboratory technician at Bayer MaterialScience LLC, has made a point of reaching out to the public. Visiting schools, theaters, and science museums across the country, Gerry performs his "Great American Science Show"--an interactive, inquiry-based, science education program designed to get more kids interested in science. The "Great American Science Show" is a component of Bayer's national science education initiative "Making Science Make Sense," which promotes hands-on, inquiry-based science learning, employee volunteerism, and public education.

Gerry says: "Many kids are intimidated by and afraid of science because they think they will fail. I try to teach kids that they can be successful." And Gerry is successful in changing perceptions about science. After a recent demonstration at a local elementary school, the school librarian noticed a substantial increase in the number of students visiting the library to research topics for science fair projects. Each of these students commented that they were inspired by Gerry's hands-on science demonstrations and wanted to learn more about science and chemistry.

Through its community outreach programs and activities, ACS offers you the tools and resources necessary to effect such change. For example, the 2004 National Chemistry Week theme is "Health & Wellness." This event will provide excellent opportunities to interact with the public and to educate it on the benefits that science and chemistry have brought to us in the area of health care. You can engage the public in a variety of venues, including universities and schools, industrial sites, shopping malls, senior centers, libraries and museums, and after-school programs. The ACS Office of Community Activities and the Committee on Community Activities have developed resources and community-based activities specifically designed to help you make your community outreach experience a success. For more information, visit http://chemistry.org/oca.

By incorporating education and awareness into outreach activities, you can make a difference by increasing the public's interest in science and chemistry, inspiring students to pursue science-related educational opportunities, and promoting employment choices in chemistry-related professions while communicating the importance of chemistry to our quality of life. As we work to change the perceptions of individuals, society's perception as a whole will follow suit. Please join with me in reaching out to our communities and transforming society's perceptions about science and chemistry--one person at a time!