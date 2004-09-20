Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Postdocs Changing the Experience

September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Credit: PHOTODISC

To many young scientists, working in a postdoctoral position in the chemical sciences can feel more like indentured servitude than a mentored opportunity to advance their education. In this special report, C&EN explores student and university reactions to the challenges and opportunities for today's postdoc. We also take a look at efforts to standardize degree granting in Europe.

First, Associate Editor Amanda Yarnell explores the ever-widening boundaries of the chemical sciences by talking to chemistry postdocs who have chosen not to work in chemistry departments. For example, Yarnell interviews Ph.D.s who are honing their biology knowledge while performing research in chemical sciences. Other chemists are doing postdocs in materials science or chemical engineering departments, and they believe these experiences have worked well in getting them where they want to be.

Next, Assistant Editor Aalok Mehta explores a familiar refrain. Instead of providing an advanced educational experience, some postdocs are treated like glorified lab techs without the benefits or advantages of full-time employment. To recruit and retain good postdocs, some universities are changing their ways. Also, a new advocacy association for postdocs has opened up shop in Washington, D.C. And the American Chemical Society's Academic Employment Initiative is helping postdocs connect with faculty recruiters.

As a special to C&EN, Valerie J. Kuck, retired Lucent Technologies' Bell Laboratories researcher and advocate for women in chemistry, follows up on a previous paper about academic hiring. She finds that the makeup of academic recruiters' favorite hunting grounds is changing. When the new generation of chemistry professors is hired, Kuck predicts that there will be more women and fewer foreign-born chemists in the professoriat.

Education standardization, from undergraduate through graduate school, has hit Europe in a big way. Associate Editor Celia Henry explores the new "Eurobachelor" degree and the implications it has for graduate education and beyond.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Off To A Good Start
Too Many Ph.D.s?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Communities of Practice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE