Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

See down to 0.6 Å

Electron microscope achieves direct sub-angstrom imaging of a crystal

by RON DAGANI
September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

DUMBBELLS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF MATTHEW CHISHOLM
STEM image of a silicon crystal in the [112] orientation reveals pairs of atom columns in which the intrapair separation is 0.78 Å.
Credit: COURTESY OF MATTHEW CHISHOLM
STEM image of a silicon crystal in the [112] orientation reveals pairs of atom columns in which the intrapair separation is 0.78 Å.

SURFACE SCIENCE

A milestone in electron microscopy--the first direct sub-angstrom imaging of a crystal lattice--has been reported by researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Nion, a company in Kirkland, Wash., that specializes in advanced electron-microscope optics [Science, 305, 1741 (2004)].

The researchers fitted a 300-kV scanning transmission electron microscope (STEM) at ORNL with a Nion aberration corrector and made a number of other technical enhancements to the system, producing what they believe to be the highest resolution electron microscope in the world.

CATALYST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ALBINA BORISEVICH
STEM image shows individual platinum atoms (bright blobs) on an alumina support, with Pt3 clusters circled.
Credit: COURTESY OF ALBINA BORISEVICH
STEM image shows individual platinum atoms (bright blobs) on an alumina support, with Pt3 clusters circled.

In their images of a silicon crystal, they are able to distinguish columns of atoms that are 0.78 &Aring; apart. The actual resolution limit of the microscope is 0.6 &Aring;, according to team leader Stephen J. Pennycook, who heads ORNL's Electron Microscopy Group. This is a huge improvement over the resolution limit of 1.3 &Aring; that they had before the aberration corrector was installed, he adds.

The team, which includes Peter D. Nellist at Nion and Matthew F. Chisholm at ORNL, also has imaged individual atoms in catalytic clusters. They expect their advance will allow single dopant or impurity atoms to be detected in various materials and nanostructures.

"This is an exciting result which shows that sub-angstrom imaging technology can now be applied to practical materials problems on a daily basis," says physicist Philip E. Batson of the IBM T. J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Pennycook foresees the possibility of further improvements that will allow the group to achieve 0.3-&Aring; resolution. He also hopes to achieve 3-D imaging of individual nanostructures.

At present, the ORNL STEM is a one-of-a-kind instrument, but Nion is planning to market a similar microscope with an even more advanced aberration corrector, according to Pennycook

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking NMR And MRI To The Nanoscale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pushing Raman To The Nanoscale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule's Atoms, Bonds Visualized

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE