56th Southeast Regional Meeting Schedule

SPECIAL EVENTS
In addition to the events below, several universities and colleges are sponsoring alumni social events. If you would like to organize such an event for your school, contact Dot Hellwig at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center by calling (919) 941-8119.
Please visit the meeting website for the latest information on events and technical sessions.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
8:30 AM4:30 PM--Short Course: Laboratory Waste Management, Science House, North Carolina State University
8:30 AM4:30 PM--Short Course: How To Become a More Effective Chemical Safety Officer, Science House, North Carolina State University
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
8:30 AM4:30 PM--Short Course: How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer, Sheraton Imperial Hotel
6:007:00 PM--Reception hosted by the Younger Chemists and Senior Chemists Committees
7:00 PM--"Drug Screening in Physiological Samples: An Olympian Task," by ACS Tour Speaker Joe A. Vinson, University of Scranton
7:00 PM--Nucleic Acid Symposium Dinner
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
8:00 AM10:00 PM--General access computer lab open for use by meeting registrants at no charge
9:00 AMnoon--RECH Morning Workshops
9:00 AM7:30 PM--Exposition
Noon1:30 PM--Women Chemists Committee luncheon with guest speaker Victoria F. Haynes, president and chief executive officer of Research Triangle Institute International
1:005:00 PM--RECH Résumé Reviews
4:00 PM--Plenary Lecture with Nobel Laureate John B. Fenn
6:007:00 PM--Evening Reception
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
8:30 AM5:00 PM--RECH
9:00 AM5:00 PM--Exposition
Noon--2YC3 Luncheon and Business Meeting
Noon--Alpha Chi Sigma Luncheon
1:00 PM--Workshop: Teaching Chemical Information, Leah R. Solla, Cornell University
1:00 PM--Workshop: Introduction to Computational Chemistry for Educators, Shawn C. Sendlinger, North Carolina Central University
1:305:00 PM--ACS PROGRESS Project Symposium, "Thriving in the Workplace," which provides information, recommendations, and new ideas on how to overcome challenges for women in the workplace
7:00 PM--Banquet to honor Ernest L. Eliel
7:00 PM--Solid-State Symposium Banquet
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
7:309:00 AM--District Director's Breakfast, open to all attendees
8:30 AM5:00 PM--RECH Undergraduate Workshops
9:00 AM--Introduction to Computational Chemistry for High School Teachers
9:30 AM--SERMACS Regional Board meeting and discussion, "The Next SERMACS: How You Can Serve on the Planning Team"
11:00 AM2:00 PM--Graduate School-Industrial Fair
Noon--Undergraduate Luncheon
1:003:00 PM--ACS Leadership Workshop
1:00 PM--WebAssign Workshop
2:00 PM--Chemagination Contest for High School Students
6:00 PM--Regional Industrial Innovations and Undergraduate Awards Banquet
TECHNICAL SESSIONS
Morning sessions take place from 8:30 AM to noon. Afternoon sessions take place from 1:30 to 5 PM.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
The Human Genome Project: Impact on the Drug Discovery Process
Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications I
Analytical Chemistry I: Automation for the Chemical Laboratory
Medicinal Chemistry I
Nanoscale Materials I
THURSDAY MORNING
Automation for the Chemical Laboratory
Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine I
Nanoscale Materials: Synthesis, Application, and Development
Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications II
Analytical Chemistry II: Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry
Chemical Education I: Defining Scholarly Work in Chemical Education
Environmental, Public Health, and Safety I: Composition of Atmospheric Particulate Matter
Inorganic Chemistry I
Organic Chemistry I
Polymer Chemistry I: Polymeric Biomaterials
Posters: Bioorganic, Organic, and Polymers
THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Advances in Chromatography
Composition of Atmospheric Particulate Matter
Defining Scholarly Work in Chemical Education
Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine II
Plenary Lecture featuring Nobel Laureate John Fenn
Polymeric Biomaterials I
Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry I
Analytical Chemistry III
Biochemistry I: Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications
Inorganic Chemistry II
Organic Chemistry II
Physical Chemistry I
Posters: Analytical, Medicinal, and Inorganic
FRIDAY MORNING
Ensuring Food and Drinking Water Safety
Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine III
NMR: Application to Structural Genomics
Polymeric Biomaterials II
Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry II
Recommendations from a Recent Undergraduate Research Summit in Chemistry
Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum I (2YC3)
Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relation-ships I
Analytical Chemistry IV: Advances in Chromatography
Chemical Education II: Technology in the Classroom
Chemistry and the Law: Ensuring the Effective Protection of Innovative Chemical Technology
Organic Chemistry III: Molecular Chirality and Asymmetric Synthesis
Physical Chemistry II
Posters: Inorganic, Physical, and Organic
FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Chemical Sensors: New Frontiers
Chemistry and the Law: Ensuring the Effective Protection of Innovative Chemical Technology
Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine IV
Chirality and Stereochemistry: A Historical Perspective
Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water I
Polymers in Confined Environments
Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum II (2YC3)
Analytical Chemistry V
Chemical Education III
Environmental, Public Health, and Safety I: Ensuring Food and Drinking Water Safety
Materials I: Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships
Organic Chemistry IV: Molecular Chirality and Asymmetric Synthesis
Physical Chemistry III (NMR: Application to Structural Genomics)
Posters: Materials, Organic, and Medicinal
SATURDAY MORNING
Asymmetric Synthesis: A Symposium in Honor of Ernest Eliel
Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water II
New Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells: Research in the Southeastern U.S.
Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships II
Biochemistry II
Chemical Education IV: Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum in Two-Year Colleges
Chemical Education V: Technology in the Classroom
Environmental, Public Health, and Safety III: Bioactivities of Phytochemicals: Health Promotion, Human Nutrition, and Food Supply
Industrial Chemistry: Green Chemistry and Manufacturing
Inorganic Chemistry III
Medicinal Chemistry II
Organic Chemistry V
Physical Chemistry IV
Polymer Chemistry II: Polymers in Confined Environments
New Developments in Textiles: Can They Really Do That? I
Posters: Analytical, Materials, and Organic
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Bioactivities of Phytochemicals: Health Promotion, Human Nutrition, and Food Supply
Green Chemistry and Manufacturing
Industrial Innovations Awards Symposium
Molecular Chirality: Theory, Synthesis, and Spectroscopy
New Developments in Textiles: Can They Really Do That? II
Chemical Education VI: Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum in Two-Year Colleges
Environmental, Public Health, and Safety IV: Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water
Inorganic Chemistry IV
Materials II: Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships
Materials III: New Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells: Research in the Southeastern U.S.
Medicinal Chemistry III
Physical Chemistry V
Undergraduate: Analytical/Bioanalytical
Undergraduate: Chemical Education
Undergraduate: Inorganic/Bioinorganic
Undergraduate: Organic/Bioorganic
Undergraduate: Physical/Biophysical
Posters: Biochemistry, Medicinal, Physical, and Undergraduate
