Safety

56th Southeast Regional Meeting Schedule

September 27, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 39
SPECIAL EVENTS

In addition to the events below, several universities and colleges are sponsoring alumni social events. If you would like to organize such an event for your school, contact Dot Hellwig at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center by calling (919) 941-8119.

Please visit the meeting website for the latest information on events and technical sessions.

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

8:30 AM­4:30 PM--Short Course: Laboratory Waste Management, Science House, North Carolina State University

8:30 AM­4:30 PM--Short Course: How To Become a More Effective Chemical Safety Officer, Science House, North Carolina State University

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

8:30 AM­4:30 PM--Short Course: How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer, Sheraton Imperial Hotel

6:00­7:00 PM--Reception hosted by the Younger Chemists and Senior Chemists Committees

7:00 PM--"Drug Screening in Physiological Samples: An Olympian Task," by ACS Tour Speaker Joe A. Vinson, University of Scranton

7:00 PM--Nucleic Acid Symposium Dinner

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

8:00 AM­10:00 PM--General access computer lab open for use by meeting registrants at no charge

9:00 AM­noon--RECH Morning Workshops

9:00 AM­7:30 PM--Exposition

Noon­1:30 PM--Women Chemists Committee luncheon with guest speaker Victoria F. Haynes, president and chief executive officer of Research Triangle Institute International

1:00­5:00 PM--RECH Résumé Reviews

4:00 PM--Plenary Lecture with Nobel Laureate John B. Fenn

6:00­7:00 PM--Evening Reception

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

8:30 AM­5:00 PM--RECH

9:00 AM­5:00 PM--Exposition

Noon--2YC3 Luncheon and Business Meeting

Noon--Alpha Chi Sigma Luncheon

1:00 PM--Workshop: Teaching Chemical Information, Leah R. Solla, Cornell University

1:00 PM--Workshop: Introduction to Computational Chemistry for Educators, Shawn C. Sendlinger, North Carolina Central University

1:30­5:00 PM--ACS PROGRESS Project Symposium, "Thriving in the Workplace," which provides information, recommendations, and new ideas on how to overcome challenges for women in the workplace

7:00 PM--Banquet to honor Ernest L. Eliel

7:00 PM--Solid-State Symposium Banquet

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

7:30­9:00 AM--District Director's Breakfast, open to all attendees

8:30 AM­5:00 PM--RECH Undergraduate Workshops

9:00 AM--Introduction to Computational Chemistry for High School Teachers

9:30 AM--SERMACS Regional Board meeting and discussion, "The Next SERMACS: How You Can Serve on the Planning Team"

11:00 AM­2:00 PM--Graduate School-Industrial Fair

Noon--Undergraduate Luncheon

1:00­3:00 PM--ACS Leadership Workshop

1:00 PM--WebAssign Workshop

2:00 PM--Chemagination Contest for High School Students

6:00 PM--Regional Industrial Innovations and Undergraduate Awards Banquet

TECHNICAL SESSIONS

Morning sessions take place from 8:30 AM to noon. Afternoon sessions take place from 1:30 to 5 PM.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The Human Genome Project: Impact on the Drug Discovery Process

Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications I

Analytical Chemistry I: Automation for the Chemical Laboratory

Medicinal Chemistry I

Nanoscale Materials I

THURSDAY MORNING

Automation for the Chemical Laboratory

Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine I

Nanoscale Materials: Synthesis, Application, and Development

Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications II

Analytical Chemistry II: Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry

Chemical Education I: Defining Scholarly Work in Chemical Education

Environmental, Public Health, and Safety I: Composition of Atmospheric Particulate Matter

Inorganic Chemistry I

Organic Chemistry I

Polymer Chemistry I: Polymeric Biomaterials

Posters: Bioorganic, Organic, and Polymers

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Advances in Chromatography

Composition of Atmospheric Particulate Matter

Defining Scholarly Work in Chemical Education

Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine II

Plenary Lecture featuring Nobel Laureate John Fenn

Polymeric Biomaterials I

Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry I

Analytical Chemistry III

Biochemistry I: Nucleic Acids: Structural Motifs and Applications

Inorganic Chemistry II

Organic Chemistry II

Physical Chemistry I

Posters: Analytical, Medicinal, and Inorganic

FRIDAY MORNING

Ensuring Food and Drinking Water Safety

Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine III

NMR: Application to Structural Genomics

Polymeric Biomaterials II

Protein Characterization by Mass Spectrometry II

Recommendations from a Recent Undergraduate Research Summit in Chemistry

Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum I (2YC3)

Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relation-ships I

Analytical Chemistry IV: Advances in Chromatography

Chemical Education II: Technology in the Classroom

Chemistry and the Law: Ensuring the Effective Protection of Innovative Chemical Technology

Organic Chemistry III: Molecular Chirality and Asymmetric Synthesis

Physical Chemistry II

Posters: Inorganic, Physical, and Organic

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Chemical Sensors: New Frontiers

Chemistry and the Law: Ensuring the Effective Protection of Innovative Chemical Technology

Frontiers in Chemistry and Medicine IV

Chirality and Stereochemistry: A Historical Perspective

Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water I

Polymers in Confined Environments

Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum II (2YC3)

Analytical Chemistry V

Chemical Education III

Environmental, Public Health, and Safety I: Ensuring Food and Drinking Water Safety

Materials I: Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships

Organic Chemistry IV: Molecular Chirality and Asymmetric Synthesis

Physical Chemistry III (NMR: Application to Structural Genomics)

Posters: Materials, Organic, and Medicinal

SATURDAY MORNING

Asymmetric Synthesis: A Symposium in Honor of Ernest Eliel

Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water II

New Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells: Research in the Southeastern U.S.

Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships II

Biochemistry II

Chemical Education IV: Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum in Two-Year Colleges

Chemical Education V: Technology in the Classroom

Environmental, Public Health, and Safety III: Bioactivities of Phytochemicals: Health Promotion, Human Nutrition, and Food Supply

Industrial Chemistry: Green Chemistry and Manufacturing

Inorganic Chemistry III

Medicinal Chemistry II

Organic Chemistry V

Physical Chemistry IV

Polymer Chemistry II: Polymers in Confined Environments

New Developments in Textiles: Can They Really Do That? I

Posters: Analytical, Materials, and Organic

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Bioactivities of Phytochemicals: Health Promotion, Human Nutrition, and Food Supply

Green Chemistry and Manufacturing

Industrial Innovations Awards Symposium

Molecular Chirality: Theory, Synthesis, and Spectroscopy

New Developments in Textiles: Can They Really Do That? II

Chemical Education VI: Revisiting the Organic Chemistry Curriculum in Two-Year Colleges

Environmental, Public Health, and Safety IV: Mercury Immobilization in Soil and Water

Inorganic Chemistry IV

Materials II: Solid-State Chemistry: Structure/Property Relationships

Materials III: New Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells: Research in the Southeastern U.S.

Medicinal Chemistry III

Physical Chemistry V

Undergraduate: Analytical/Bioanalytical

Undergraduate: Chemical Education

Undergraduate: Inorganic/Bioinorganic

Undergraduate: Organic/Bioorganic

Undergraduate: Physical/Biophysical

Posters: Biochemistry, Medicinal, Physical, and Undergraduate

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

