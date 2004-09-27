Turbocharging Computers

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8239cov1_bigPande.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8239cov1_bigPande.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 27, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 39

New computer architectures, algorithms, and hardware increase computing power for computational chemists

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 39
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Physical Chemistry

Turbocharging Computers

New computer architectures, algorithms, and hardware increase computing power for computational chemists

Probing Catalysis on the Nanoscale

Studies reveal that catalytic properties of small particles depend on their size and imperfections

Gene Flow from Transgenic Grass

EPA study finds that bent grass transgenes can travel as far as 13 miles

  • Synthesis

    Nanocatalysts: Something Old or New?

    Panel addresses questions regarding the novelty and importance of nanotechnology in catalysis

  • Business

    Full Speed Ahead

    CEO Stephanie Burns guides Dow Corning toward innovation and global expansion

  • Environment

    Focusing on Fine Particles

    EPA assembles science on particulates as prologue to possible tighter regulation

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

How Bugs Bag Plastic

Electron microscopy studies inspire new model for how bacteria synthesize polyesters

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

New speed record for wheelchairs, Fly-fueled robot, Prisoners pick peculiar pets

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT