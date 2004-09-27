Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Looks Better This Year

by MICHAEL MCCOY, C&EN NORTHEAST NEWS BUREAU
September 27, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dollinger
[+]Enlarge

The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association's second annual business outlook survey, released at the group's corporate excellence conference earlier this month, found that SOCMA members are much more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago.

"We were both surprised and pleased to see the optimistic economic picture these results paint," said Robert Dollinger of Rhodia Pharma Solutions and chair of SOCMA's survey team. "It clearly contradicts reports we've seen regarding poor and declining business conditions for chemical manufacturers."

At the same time that they see business improving, survey respondents are wary of the growing role played by low-cost competitors from India, China, and Eastern Europe.

Respondents see the market share held by emerging-country competitors as growing considerably between 2004 and 2007. And they increasingly acknowledge that the quality of products from such competitors is not a big issue: 36% said quality is the same as from Western firms, compared with 23% last year.

Not surprisingly, 29% of respondents said they have formed a strategic alliance with a company from an emerging market, compared with 26% in the previous survey.

MORE ON THIS STORY

THE BIG MOVE EAST
Message from SOCMA conference is that China, India are here to stay
Business Looks Better This Year
Business Looks Better This Year

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pandemic hits first-quarter chemical earnings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deal value falls in 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms succeed with specialties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE