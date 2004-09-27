Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Treaty Covers 14 More Substances

by Cheryl Hogue
September 27, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

INTERNATIONAL POLICY

Fourteen substances were added last week to the international agreement that requires an exporting nation to obtain advance approval from developing countries before shipping certain chemicals to them.

Treaty partners added the 14 substances to the initial 22 pesticides and five industrial chemicals covered by the 1998 Rotterdam Convention. The pact requires developing countries to give prior informed consent before they allow imports of listed materials.?

Appended to the accord were binapacryl; 4,6-dinitro-o-cresol and its salts; dustable powder pesticide formulations containing a combination of benomyl at or above 7%, carbofuran at or above 10%, and thiram at or above 15%; ethylene dichloride; ethylene oxide; monocrotophos; parathion; and toxaphene. Also added were four types of asbestos--actinolite, anthophyllite, amosite, and tremolite--and two fuel additives, tetraethyllead and tetramethyllead.

At the urging of several countries, including Canada, China, India, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe, treaty participants agreed not to include one substance proposed for listing--chrysotile asbestos. The European Union, New Zealand, Argentina, and environmental groups argued in favor of listing chrysotile, the most widely used form of asbestos.

Last week's meeting, held in Geneva, was the first official gathering of partners to the Rotterdam Convention. The U.S. has signed the accord but is not yet a treaty partner because Congress has not passed legislation making U.S. laws consistent with the pact (C&EN, March 29, page 22).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE