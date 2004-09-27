Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Senate Confirms Porter Goss as CIA Director

September 27, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 39
By a vote of 77 to 17, the Senate confirmed Rep. Porter J. Goss (R-Fla.) to succeed George J. Tenet as director of central intelligence. After hours of heated debate--mainly over Goss's political independence--only 28 Democrats voted in favor of his nomination. The White House says Goss will not be sworn in immediately but will be sworn in before the Nov. 2 presidential election. Just exactly what authority Goss will retain as CIA director is unclear. Congress is working on intelligence reform legislation that would put in place a national intelligence director who would outrank the CIA director. The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee has already reported out a bill creating such a position, and at press time, the House was expected to unveil a bill with a similar position. Some congressional Republicans have touted Goss as a candidate for this elevated position.

