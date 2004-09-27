Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Superfund Spending Fell during Past Five Years

September 27, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Spending on cleanups at national Superfund sites fell over the past five years, says EPA's Office of Inspector General. Total Superfund spending by EPA, when adjusted for inflation, has declined from $1.71 billion in 1999 to about $1.52 billion in 2003, the agency's internal oversight office says in a briefing paper presented to Congress on Sept. 15. In 1999, $1.30 billion went for cleanup-related work, a figure that dropped to $1.13 billion in 2003. At the same time, the number of full-time EPA employees working on Superfund cleanups declined from 3,330 to 3,088, according to the Office of Inspector General. It added that 2004 marks the first year that all Superfund costs are being borne by general tax revenues. This is because the Superfund trust fund, which got its money from now-expired taxes on chemical feedstocks, crude oil, and corporate income, is empty. The report is on the Web at http://www.epa.gov/oig/reports/2004/20040915-2004-S-00004.pdf.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tax for chemicals cleanup part of US infrastructure deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Declining funds slow US hazardous waste cleanup
Federal Spending On R&D Increased In 2014

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE