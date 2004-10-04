Chas Presents Annual Awards

ACS's Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) presented its annual awards on Aug. 22 at the Atwater Kent Museum Garden in Philadelphia during the 228th ACS national meeting.
Thomas J. Goehl received the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award, recognizing and encouraging outstanding contributions to the field of chemical health and safety, for his achievements as acting editor-in-chief of Environmental Health Perspectives. Under his leadership, the journal was transformed from an obscure publication to the highest ranked peer-reviewed environmental health journal.
Goehl is affiliated with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Research Triangle Park, N.C. He received a B.S. from the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Wayne State University. His award presentation was titled "The Importance of Information Sharing & Capacity Building."
Neal R. Langerman received the Tillmanns-Skolnick Award, recognizing service by individuals to the Division of Chemical Health & Safety, for his numerous years of work on behalf of the division. His crowning achievement while serving as division chair this year was CHAS's receipt of a ChemLuminary Award.
Langerman owns a consulting company, Advanced Chemical Safety, San Diego, which specializes in preventing chemical incidents and injuries, providing chemical management training to industrial clients, and consulting on chemical safety and regulatory issues. He received a B.S. in physical and biophysical chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College and a Ph.D. in physical and biochemical thermodynamics at Northwestern University; the title of his award address was "Making the World Safe for Ions & Molecules."
The University of Massachusetts, Boston, received the CHAS College & University Health & Safety Award for its program in chemical hygiene and chemical health and safety. Zehra Schneider Graham gave the talk "The Evolution of Lab XL at UMass Boston" on behalf of the university.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter