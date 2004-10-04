Power from Moving Water

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8240coverstory1open.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8240coverstory1open.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 4, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 40

Hopes abound that a new generation of technologies can make clean, affordable electricity from power of tides, waves, or any water in motion

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 40
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Power from Moving Water

Hopes abound that a new generation of technologies can make clean, affordable electricity from power of tides, waves, or any water in motion

Rescuing Combichem

Diversity-oriented synthesis aims to pick up where traditional combinatorial chemistry left off

NIH Bans Outside Consulting

Health agency proposes policy to manage conflict-of-interest concerns

  • Materials

    Printing Polymers Combinatorially

    Ink-jet printing moves combinatorial polymer research to the head of the queue

  • Business

    Partnerships Prevail at Roche

    Swiss drugmaker works hard at establishing alliances with biotech companies

  • Policy

    Sharing Research

    NIH policy requires investigators to include plan for sharing model organisms in grant proposals

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

After Chemicals Go down the Drain

Finding household drugs in U.S. drinking water has raised complex issues of toxicity, removal

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

New life for the 1918 flu?, Egypt's cats treated like mummy dearest, Kitty Litter in the RNA world

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT