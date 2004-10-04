Chemluminary Award Winners Recognized

The 6th Annual Chemluminary Awards, which recognize the efforts of volunteers on behalf of the American Chemical Society, were given out on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the 228th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Twelve committees presented a total of 46 awards at a special ceremony, which had the theme "Red, White & You!"
Listed below under the sponsoring committees are the names of the awards and the sections or divisions receiving the awards. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, fewer than 200; medium-small, 200–399; medium, 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; very large, more than 3,199.
More information about the award winners and finalists can be found at http://membership.acs.org/c/chemluminary.
Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs
ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Cincinnati Section
Committee on Community Activities
Best Event with Underrepresented Minority Groups: Pittsburgh Section
Best National Chemistry Week (NCW) Contest: Midland Section
Best Student Affiliate Event: Puerto Rico Section
Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Cleveland Section
Outstanding Community Involvement in NCW: Delaware Section
Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: South Carolina Section and Southwest Louisiana Section
Outstanding Event for the General Public Using the Yearly Theme: Peoria Section
Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Cincinnati Section
Outstanding Ongoing NCW Event: Michigan State University Section
Outstanding Teacher Program: Central Texas Section
Committee on Divisional Activities
Division Recognition: Polymer Chemistry, Chemical Health & Safety, Rubber Division, and Cellulose & Renewable Materials
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs
Local Section Career Program (Small to Medium-Large) Award: Indiana Section
Local Section Career Program (Large to Very Large) Award: Detroit Section
Committee on Local Section Activities
Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement Award: Midland Section
Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section Award: Western New York Section
Most Innovative Use of Technology: North Carolina Section
Outstanding Performance by a Small Local Section: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Small Local Section: Peoria Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium Local Section: Midland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Large Local Section: Princeton Section
Outstanding Performance by a Large Local Section: Delaware Section
Outstanding Performance by a Very Large Local Section: Chicago Section
Committee on Membership Affairs
ChemPower Award: Division of Polymer Chemistry
Committee on Minority Affairs
Best Overall Local Section Committee on Minority Affairs: Western New York Section
Committee on Project SEED
Outstanding Project SEED Program: California Section
Committee on Public Relations & Communications
Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: Mamie Moy
Local Section Public Relations (Small to Medium) Award: Northern New York Section and Nashville Section
Local Section Public Relations (Medium-Large to Very Large): Indiana Section
Joint Committee on Local Section/Division Interaction
Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Division of Professional Relations and Chicago Section
Society Committee on Education
ACS Student Affiliate Chapter Interaction Award: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section
Outstanding High School Student Program Award: New York Section
Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Program Award: Detroit Section
Women Chemists Committee
Best Overall Local Section Women Chemists Committee Award: Michigan State University Section
Best Single Event in a Local Section Promoting Women in Chemistry Award: Pittsburgh Section
Most Innovative Recognition of Women in Chemical Sciences: Richland Section
Younger Chemists Committee
Most Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event Award: North Carolina Section
Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Award: Western New York Section
Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event: Indiana Section
Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Award: Midland Section
