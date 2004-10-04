Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Chemluminary Award Winners Recognized

October 4, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 40
SCHOOL TIME
[+]Enlarge
Joseph A. Heppert (left) and ACS Immediate Past-President Elsa Reichmanis (right) honor New York Section representative Joan A. Laredo-Liddell for the section's Outstanding High School Program.
Joseph A. Heppert (left) and ACS Immediate Past-President Elsa Reichmanis (right) honor New York Section representative Joan A. Laredo-Liddell for the section's Outstanding High School Program.

The 6th Annual Chemluminary Awards, which recognize the efforts of volunteers on behalf of the American Chemical Society, were given out on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the 228th ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. Twelve committees presented a total of 46 awards at a special ceremony, which had the theme "Red, White & You!"

Listed below under the sponsoring committees are the names of the awards and the sections or divisions receiving the awards. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, fewer than 200; medium-small, 200–399; medium, 400–799; medium-large, 800–1,599; large, 1,600–3,199; very large, more than 3,199.

More information about the award winners and finalists can be found at http://membership.acs.org/c/chemluminary.

 

Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs

ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Cincinnati Section

Committee on Community Activities

THAT'S COOL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: TKATCH PHOTO
Yorke Rhodes (left) and ACS President Charles P. Casey (right) recognize North Carolina Section, represented by James L. Chao, for its Most Innovative Use of Technology.
Credit: TKATCH PHOTO
Yorke Rhodes (left) and ACS President Charles P. Casey (right) recognize North Carolina Section, represented by James L. Chao, for its Most Innovative Use of Technology.

Best Event with Underrepresented Minority Groups: Pittsburgh Section

Best National Chemistry Week (NCW) Contest: Midland Section

Best Student Affiliate Event: Puerto Rico Section

Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Cleveland Section

Outstanding Community Involvement in NCW: Delaware Section

Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: South Carolina Section and Southwest Louisiana Section

Outstanding Event for the General Public Using the Yearly Theme: Peoria Section

Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Cincinnati Section

Outstanding Ongoing NCW Event: Michigan State University Section

Outstanding Teacher Program: Central Texas Section

 

Committee on Divisional Activities

Division Recognition: Polymer Chemistry, Chemical Health & Safety, Rubber Division, and Cellulose & Renewable Materials

Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs

Local Section Career Program (Small to Medium-Large) Award: Indiana Section

Local Section Career Program (Large to Very Large) Award: Detroit Section

 

Committee on Local Section Activities

NCW
[+]Enlarge
Credit: TKATCH PHOTO
Midland Section's Gretchen S. Kohl (center) receives a prize for Best National Chemistry Week Contest from Michael Mautino (left) and ACS President-Elect William F. Carroll Jr.
Credit: TKATCH PHOTO
Midland Section's Gretchen S. Kohl (center) receives a prize for Best National Chemistry Week Contest from Michael Mautino (left) and ACS President-Elect William F. Carroll Jr.

Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement Award: Midland Section

Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section Award: Western New York Section

Most Innovative Use of Technology: North Carolina Section

Outstanding Performance by a Small Local Section: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Small Local Section: Peoria Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium Local Section: Midland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Medium-Large Local Section: Princeton Section

Outstanding Performance by a Large Local Section: Delaware Section

Outstanding Performance by a Very Large Local Section: Chicago Section

Committee on Membership Affairs

ChemPower Award: Division of Polymer Chemistry

Committee on Minority Affairs

Best Overall Local Section Committee on Minority Affairs: Western New York Section

Committee on Project SEED

Outstanding Project SEED Program: California Section

Committee on Public Relations & Communications

Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: Mamie Moy

Local Section Public Relations (Small to Medium) Award: Northern New York Section and Nashville Section

Local Section Public Relations (Medium-Large to Very Large): Indiana Section

Joint Committee on Local Section/Division Interaction

Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Division of Professional Relations and Chicago Section

Society Committee on Education

ACS Student Affiliate Chapter Interaction Award: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section

Outstanding High School Student Program Award: New York Section

Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Program Award: Detroit Section

Women Chemists Committee

Best Overall Local Section Women Chemists Committee Award: Michigan State University Section

Best Single Event in a Local Section Promoting Women in Chemistry Award: Pittsburgh Section

Most Innovative Recognition of Women in Chemical Sciences: Richland Section

Younger Chemists Committee

Most Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event Award: North Carolina Section

Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Award: Western New York Section

Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event: Indiana Section

Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Award: Midland Section

