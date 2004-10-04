Government & Policy Roundup

FDA has issued a final report on its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Initiative, a program that assesses the agency's current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations. Accomplishments under the program can be read on the Web at http://www.fda.gov/cder/gmp/gmp2004/GMP_finalreport2004. htm.
House and Senate conferees last week began to hash out their differences on bills (S. 1637, H.R. 4520) to overhaul the corporate tax code. Part of the legislation would overturn a tax break ruled illegal by the World Trade Organization. U.S. exporters to the European Union are paying millions of dollars in WTO-sanctioned retaliatory tariffs every month because of the tax break (C&EN, March 8, page 8).
NIST has made 32 new cost-sharing awards under its Advanced Technology Program. More than $80 million in ATP support will be matched by $60 million in industry funds if all projects are completed.
