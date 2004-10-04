Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Midgley Award Goes to Galen Fisher

October 4, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Galen B. Fisher, principal research scientist at Delphi Research Laboratories, will receive the 2004 Thomas Midgley Award from the Detroit Section on Nov. 3. Established in 1965, the award recognizes outstanding research contributions in the field of chemistry related to the automotive industry.

Fisher was selected for his contributions to understanding the surface chemistry of automotive exhaust catalysts. His work has helped to elucidate the kinetics of surface reactions critical in three-way catalysis; in particular, the connection between reactivity on model single-crystal surfaces and real-world catalysts.

Fisher received a bachelor's degree in physics from Pomona College in 1966 and a Ph.D. in applied physics from Stanford University. After postdoctoral work at Brown University and several years at the National Institute of Standards & Technology as a staff physicist, he joined General Motors Research Laboratories in 1978 as a group leader in catalysis research. His group moved to Delphi Research Laboratories in 1999.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rachael Farber wins graduate research award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jack G. Calvert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William M. (Mickey) Haynes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE