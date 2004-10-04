Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Probing the Unseen

Methods reported for fabricating and characterizing molecular-scale structures

by Mitch Jacoby
October 4, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

ORDERLY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF MARK HERSAM
Styrene chains capped by TEMPO molecules (with blue and red NO moiety in inset) can be positioned precisely on a silicon crystal.
Credit: COURTESY OF MARK HERSAM
Styrene chains capped by TEMPO molecules (with blue and red NO moiety in inset) can be positioned precisely on a silicon crystal.

NANOSCALE ELECTRONICS

Nanometer-scale electronics moved forward on two fronts recently as a pair of research teams reported advances in fabricating and characterizing molecular devices.

In one of the studies, researchers demonstrated a new vibrational spectroscopy technique that can be used to probe molecules hidden in buried interfaces in molecular junctions. In the other investigation, scientists devised a room-temperature method for fabricating complex molecular structures and positioning them on surfaces with atomic-scale control.

With conventional electronics-fabrication methods rapidly approaching the limit of miniaturization, scientists are trying to fashion nanoscale electronic components using small numbers of molecules. The goal is to drastically miniaturize today's circuitry to prepare faster and even more densely packed electronic components.

At the University of Minnesota, chemistry professor Xiaoyang Zhu and graduate student Yongseok Jun developed a procedure for recording infrared spectra from molecules concealed in molecular junctions. Typically, the junctions are formed by trapping molecules between a pair of very fine metal electrodes. The setup is used to probe current-voltage properties of the trapped molecules but provides little information about their structure and conformation.

To sidestep that problem, the Minnesota team sandwiched layers of octadecyltrichlorosilane--and separately, mercaptohexadecanoic acid--between a gold electrode and a silicon crystal designed for attenuated total-reflection Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy [J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online Sept. 24, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja046431p]. By using a lightly doped crystal or by coating the crystal with a very thin layer of gold, the group enabled the semiconductor to function as an IR waveguide and an electrode. Then the team measured changes in the frequency, intensity, and shape of spectral features caused by bringing gold into contact with the molecules. Now the group is working to record spectra while voltage is applied to the samples.

Meanwhile, Mark C. Hersam, Rajiv Basu, and their coworkers in the materials science and engineering department at Northwestern University used a scanning tunneling microscope tip to deposit tetramethylpiperidinyloxy (TEMPO) radicals on opposite ends of a row of silicon-atom dimers on a hydrogen-covered silicon crystal. Then they removed a single hydrogen atom from the same row of dimers--thereby exposing a silicon dangling bond (an unsaturated valency)--and exposed the crystal to styrene. The room-temperature sequence resulted in a precisely positioned chain of styrene molecules bound at both ends by a pair of TEMPO molecules [Appl. Phys. Lett., 85, 2619 (2004)].

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surface plasmons drive single-bond chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemistry of single molecules under the microscope
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atom-sized bits debut in simple circuits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE