Paul Anderson Wins Mosher Award

Paul S. Anderson will receive the 2004 Harry & Carol Mosher Award in January 2005. The Mosher Award has been given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section since 1980 to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advance chemistry as a profession, and recognize service to ACS. It consists of an engraved ACS plaque as well as a $2,000 grant.
Anderson is being recognized for a long list of achievements as a medicinal chemist, including successful research into therapeutic agents for glaucoma, high cholesterol, brain damage, AIDS, coronary artery disease, and other disorders.
After receiving a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Vermont in 1959 and a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from the University of New Hampshire in 1963, Anderson did postdoctoral work at Cornell University and then joined the medicinal chemistry department of Merck Sharp & Dohme Laboratories as a senior research chemist in 1964. He held various positions at Merck before becoming vice president for chemistry at Merck's West Point, Pa., research facility in 1988.
Anderson has also received the 2002 Perkin Medal (C&EN, March 11, 2002, page 41) and the 2001 ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry; in 1997, he served as ACS president.
The Mosher Award is named for Harry S. Mosher, a late professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and Carol W. Mosher of SRI International, husband and wife chemists who were charter members of the Santa Clara Valley Section.
