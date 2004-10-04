Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Recipients of NIH Director's Pioneer Award Named

October 4, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The first nine recipients of the NIH Director's Pioneer Award were announced last week. The award, part of the NIH Roadmap for Biomedical Research, provides $500,000 a year for five years to each recipient and is designed to encourage talented individuals to pursue high-risk, potentially high-impact medical research (C&EN, March 15, page 33). The awardees are Laurence F. Abbott, professor of biology at Brandeis University; George Daley, associate professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School; Homme Hellinga, professor of biochemistry at Duke University Medical Center; Joseph McCune, senior investigator at the Gladstone Institute of Virology & Immunology; Steven McKnight, Sam G. Winstead & F. Andrew Bell Distinguished Chair in Biochemistry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chad A. Mirkin, George B. Rathman Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University; Rob Phillips, professor of engineering and applied physics at California Institute of Technology; Stephen R. Quake, professor of bioengineering at Stanford University; and Sunney Xie, professor of chemistry at Harvard University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academia
Chemistry Teams Win Innovation Grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE