Special Recognition

Joel M. Harris, distinguished professor of chemistry at the University of Utah, was the featured speaker at the 7th Annual G. Frederick Smith Memorial Lecture at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, on Sept. 9–10. Topics included "Raman Spectroscopy of Liquid/Solid Interfaces & Dispersed Particles" and "Infrared & Single-Molecule Fluorescence Studies of Molecular Transport & Surface Reactions at Liquid/Solid Surfaces."
