Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Economists See Slower Growth

Housing and autos, two large chemical markets, will remain at high levels

by William Storck
October 11, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The latest forecast from the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) predicts 4.3% real growth in gross domestic product in 2004. This is down from members' expectations of 4.7% growth for the year in a survey published in May. The reason for the lower expectation is the &quot;soft patch&quot; in the second quarter when the economy grew at just 3.3%.

For 2005, the forecast released at the group's annual meeting in Philadelphia last week is for a slowing of U.S. economic growth to 3.7%.

The direction of energy costs was a huge topic of discussion at the meeting. The association's forecast calls for a decrease in oil price to $40 per barrel by the end of this year and for a further decline to $35 per bbl by the end of 2005. But there was a wide divergence of opinion among meeting attendees, with the range going from the $35 figure to as much as $55 per bbl at the end of 2005.

In housing, economists don't see the large downturn that many other analysts expect to result from rising interest rates. The NABE forecast does call for a significant slowing in 2005. After an 8.8% increase in residential investment in 2003 and a forecast 8.9% this year, residential investment will decline by 1.9% in 2005, according to the economists.

David W. Berson, vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, sees a greater falloff in unit sales. He told the meeting to expect a 9% decline in 2005 new home sales from 2004 levels and a 7% fall in existing home sales. Despite these declines in both new and existing home sales, he said 2005 would be the third strongest year ever for both categories.

Like housing, auto sales will be little affected by higher interest rates. The NABE survey forecasts light vehicle sales of 16.6 million units next year, little changed from the consensus forecast of 16.7 million for all of this year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
Outlook dims for US chemical industry
No German chemical industry recovery expected until 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE