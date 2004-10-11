Advertisement

8241cover1oppenciba.jpg
8241cover1oppenciba.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 11, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 41

Following an age of big breakthroughs, old-line industries advance today through incremental innovations in chemistry

Volume 82 | Issue 41
Business

Tweaks, Not Bounds

Following an age of big breakthroughs, old-line industries advance today through incremental innovations in chemistry

Protein Breakdance

Prize honors elucidation of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation

Microprocessing on a Large Scale

Use of microchannel reactors for the chemical process industries gathers momentum

  • Synthesis

    Chock Full of Nitrogen

    New syntheses could lead to a solid all-nitrogen compound that's stable under ambient conditions

  • Business

    Chemical Stocks Continue to Rise

    C&EN's biotech index falls, while the drug index is battered by plunge in Merck's stock price

  • Materials

    Collaborations

    Three chemical bonding centers of varying size are getting under way

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Bug's Genetic Code Allows Pyrrolysine

The 22nd amino acid is biosynthesized directly, making possible expansion of genetic code

Business & Policy Concentrates

An Ig Nobel effort

 

