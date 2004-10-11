Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Found in Translation

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 11, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Headline Translation Courtesy Of Nai-Yi & Sandra Wang
Headline Translation Courtesy Of Nai-Yi & Sandra Wang

AN ILLUSTRATED CHINESE-ENGLISH GUIDE FOR BIOMEDICAL SCIENTISTS, by James M. Samet, Weidong Wu, Yuh-Chin T. Huang, and Xinchao Wang, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, 2004, 115 pages, $39 (hardcover) (ISBN 0-87969-701-6), $25 (paperback) (ISBN 0-87969-648-6)

Chinese scientists who find themselves groping for a lab term in English can turn for help to a slim reference manual published by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press. The authors drew on their own experiences as biomedical scientists associated with the Environmental Protection Agency's Health & Environmental Effects Research Laboratory to write a book designed to minimize the interruptions that can arise from confusion over scientific jargon.

"An Illustrated Chinese-English Guide for Biomedical Scientists" clusters related laboratory terms into thematic categories and subcategories. For instance, a section on measuring has subsections on volume, optical properties, temperature, mass, time, and so forth. Objects that are identified in this section include pipettes, a spectrophotometer, pH testing strips, and an analytical balance.

Each English term is accompanied by its translation into both simplified Chinese (in use in China in recent years to improve literacy) and complex Chinese, as well as by a small drawing. Many of the drawings clearly illustrate the intended subject. But because the illustrations lack detail and a sense of scale, it's difficult in some cases to understand what's being shown.

This section of the manual also includes a list of supplementary English and Chinese terms that aren't easily illustrated, such as "calibrate" and "quantitative."

The other main section in the guide provides a glossary that lists terms in alphabetical order in English next to their Chinese translations. At a companion website (http://Chinese-english.cshl.org), users can click on a term to hear its English pronunciation.

The manual also offers Chinese readers a brief section of advice on travel to the U.S., including information about what to pack, how to find a place to live, and how to obtain a Social Security card.

HEADLINE TRANSLATION COURTESY OF NAI-YI & SANDRA WANG.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: How much do you know about the chemistry behind Chinese New Year?
Reactions: Documenting large chemical datasets and using public exams to overcome language barriers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Making chemistry accessible to all

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE