Policy

To Your Health

'Health & Wellness' is theme of 2004 National Chemistry Week

by Aalok Mehta
October 11, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 41
Most Popular in Policy

More than 10,000 volunteers and all 189 local sections of the American Chemical Society are expected to celebrate this year's National Chemistry Week (NCW), which takes place from Oct. 17 to 23. The annual event, which aims to communicate the positive effects of chemistry on everyday life, has a theme of "Health & Wellness."

SLIMED!
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Carolyn Shanklin
Last year, the Northeastern Ohio Section demonstrated Super Slime.
Local sections will organize a number of chemistry-related activities during NCW, including seminars, science demonstrations, museum exhibitions, and college visits. ACS is also encouraging local sections to host community health awareness fairs to help celebrate this year's theme. About 70 companies and organizations are partnering with ACS for NCW.

Students can participate in two annual NCW contests: a poster contest for grades K-12 and Chemvention 2004, which challenges ACS student affiliate chapters to develop an inexpensive test for measuring albumin in an aqueous solution of powdered egg whites.

U.S. Surgeon General Richard H. Carmona has issued an official endorsement in support of NCW. It reads: "This year's National Chemistry Week focus on making healthy choices and being active will allow lots of people to live longer, healthier lives. But sometimes, the miracles of science have to step in and help out. By combining the benefits of prevention (eating well, exercising, and of course, not smoking) with the promise of scientific discovery, we can ensure a healthier tomorrow for all of us." ACS officials also expect to receive a proclamation from President George W. Bush for NCW.

The ACS website, http://chemistry.org, has been changed for the month of October to provide easier access to NCW information. In addition, the society will allow free access to issues of several ACS journals after visitors register online.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

